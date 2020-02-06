Did Lil Wayne Wear A Dress On Jimmy Fallon?

(AllHipHop Rumors) Times are changing fast and that is the only real constant. I am not going to judge on whether or not we are in the last days or a cultural renaissance! We talk about the changes! The dude Lil Wayne is a straight-up pioneer, but are we seeing a new Wayne?

Last night, he performed on the Jimmy Fallon show and well, he had an interesting "look" - to say the least!

All this time, I thought Wayne was leading Thugger, but it was the other way around! I have looked at this over and over and it is indeed a dress that had pants under it. The entire suit looks like an older woman with a fashion edge.I think New York magazine needs to give him a fashion spread.