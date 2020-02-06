AllHipHop
Login

Did Lil Wayne Wear A Dress On Jimmy Fallon?

illseed
by

Lil Wayne's breaking new barriers with his recent fashion choices!

(AllHipHop Rumors) Times are changing fast and that is the only real constant. I am not going to judge on whether or not we are in the last days or a cultural renaissance! We talk about the changes! The dude Lil Wayne is a straight-up pioneer, but are we seeing a new Wayne?

Last night, he performed on the Jimmy Fallon show and well, he had an interesting "look" - to say the least!

All this time, I thought Wayne was leading Thugger, but it was the other way around! I have looked at this over and over and it is indeed a dress that had pants under it. The entire suit looks like an older woman with a fashion edge.I think New York magazine needs to give him a fashion spread.  

Comments
Yaya Mayweather Gets Into Fight With NBA YoungBoy’s Other Girlfriend
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
3
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUExactly! He Young-Boy Still Dumb, and YaYa even dumber. Of all the dudes she could be chasing after it's this dude (??).…
Snoop Dogg Slams Gayle King for Kobe Questions! Ari Lennox Blasts Oprah!
illseed
illseed
Comment
Mase Upset With AllHipHop, Calls Diddy's Bodyguard Over Biggie Murder!
illseed
illseed
3
Last Reply· by
Kingscooter74
Kingscooter74https://open.spotify.com/album/6V1fiEJo0FfuSdtxrsPsRC?si=CWKoObzPRlSp246IyLImrg
YG Tattoos Kehlani’s Name So We Know It’s Real
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
4
Last Reply· by
Kingscooter74
Kingscooter74https://open.spotify.com/album/6V1fiEJo0FfuSdtxrsPsRC?si=CWKoObzPRlSp246IyLImrg
Want To Smell Erykah Badu Vagina?
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
Comment
Antonio Brown Says He’s Ready To Square Up With Logan Paul
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
2
Last Reply· by
realest357
realest357AB has to do something as football is history for him, and the way he likes to spend money, forget about it.
Joe Budden Says Terry Crews Wanted Sexual Assault!?!
illseed
illseed
1
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBaneThe more Joe talks the less I like the cunt. At least when he was making music, the shit talk wasn’t the Main focal…
Dr. Umar Johnson Fuels Kobe Bryant Assassination Theories
illseed
illseed
10
Last Reply· by
prettylilg
prettylilgSee you might have had me w some of this but dude isn’t even well informed. That video of the helicopter IS NOT REAL and…
Peter Gunz Denies Having A 19-year Old Girlfriend (Again)!
illseed
illseed
Comment
Ma$e Shades The Sh#t Outta Diddy With New Post!
illseed
illseed
5
Last Reply· by
Bleedingbeats
BleedingbeatsBeen telling people about this 15 years ago used to hang at Justin's ,with top badboy acts ,whom I had to buy drinks And…