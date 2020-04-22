AllHipHop
Did Meek Mill & Waka Knock Out French Montana? Young Thug Says YUP!

illseed

Young Thug is not to be played with and he's going on social media to get his point across to French Montana.

(AllHipHop Rumors) French Montana has been kicking up quite a bit of dust lately. From my vantage point, it started out pretty positively with ending beef with Jim Jones. He also has seemingly ended his feud of Fofty as well. Suddenly, it gets negative again! First on the menu is Young Thug saying that French was laid out by both Meek Mill and Waka Flocka. Check this out:

I am admittedly not the man in these streets anymore. I cannot keep up with the foolishness. I have seen Meek on the heavy bag though! Waka doesn't impress me as somebody that used to play games. French is pretty good in the streets too. Moving right along! Let me do some realtime research on this whole thing. 

All this started because French made the mistake of saying he's got most bangers than Kendrick Lamar. I am not sure what made him say some mess like that. It is a ridiculous assertion.

Here is the pool. 

Screen Shot 2020-04-22 at 12.04.28 PM

Anyway, I am not sure what happened that would include Meek and Waka in all this. What is more interesting is why is Thugger caping so hard for K-Dot? I didn't know they were that close! 

