Did Michelle Obama Call Out Kanye West? And MC Lyte...Is Single-ish!

It seems like Michelle and Barack are on the same page about Kanye West.

The world is still talking about Queen Michelle Obama.

The former First Lady reamed into Donald Trump, while uplifting Joe Biden, her good friend. There was a lot of nuance and small details that you had to be LISTENING to HEAR.

One nugget perked my ears up when I heard it and then the rumors started.

"This is not the time to withhold our votes in protest or play games with candidates who have no chance of winning," she said. "We have got to vote like we did in 2008 and 2012. We’ve got to show up with the same level of passion and hope for Joe Biden."

Who ELSE could she bet talking about? Certainly not Ross Perot, got Bless his soul. Similarly, there are no dark horses running in this race at all, not even Jill Stein! It is almost like every knows we need to be laser focuses on getting DRUMPF out of there. Trump's operatives are helping Kanye West get on the ballots in several states, but its not really working. For example, apparently Mickey Mouse has appeared on some of the signatures. He has been disqualified in most states. Kanye is the only person that "has no chance" of winning in November.

Meanwhile, Joe & Kamala are raising tons of money!



Did I mention, MC Lyte is getting a divorce?

MC Lyte filed for divorce docs just yesterday after being married THREE YEARS. I hope she is well, because she's bad. Still. She was married to a former Marine named John Wyche. Well, maybe she will Lyte up my life!