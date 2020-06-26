Did R. Kelly Put A Hit On His Ex-Girlfriend?

R. Kelly is back in the rumors for possibly trying to do something to his ex!

(AllHipHop Rumors) R. Kelly is back in the rumors. Why you may ask. I have to tell you he’s in the rumors because the chick he used to date is in great danger. Somebody set her car on fire and put a ring of gasoline around her home with the intention of setting her whole house on fire. “What does this have to do with R. Kelly?,” you may ask. This may have absolutely nothing to do with R. Kelly, but the streets are talking. And when the streets start talking, the rumors start...going. The truth is it may have absolutely nothing to do with R. Kelly, and likely so. But people are already saying that R. Kelly may be behind all of this. Or it is quite possible that one of his overzealous fans is trying to kill the woman they see responsible for putting him behind bars. Check out what Azreil said on IG.



I’ve realized a lot of people are influencing people for all the wrong reasons on social media. Some even portray a life they cannot sustain. Cars that are only rented for weekends, mansions that are only booked for occasions. I’ve literally never seen anyone post when they’ve been at there lowest. So, this is me at my lowest... Someone not only set my car on fire at 3am but they also made a gas line around my entire house, with intentions to burn my entire home down. It was something that was premeditated, but the fact that someone would go to that extreme to harm me is sickening. I hope this inspires you to not portray a one sided story on social media. I hope this inspires you to show the bad so when you do win people can connect and celebrate that win with you even more. I’ve been dealing with this which is why my feed, and YT videos have been put on pause. Thankfully the police are doing their due diligence during a sensitive time like this. Nonetheless, everyone is going through problems behind closed doors, whether they choose to share it or not, even the people you look up to. I just want people to tap into the reality of our world, and publicizing a “perfect cookie-cutter life” is just not real. Can we start posting real life on our feeds? What’s really happening behind your closed doors, because “perfect” does not exist in our world, and that’s just the truth of the matter. #betruetoyourself #protectblackwomen

I am not sure why this is her lowest point. She was with R. Kelly, a guy that preyed on underaged girls - ALLEGEDLY. Anyway, she is 23 and still learning...I am not going to judge. I am glad she is alive and not with R. Kelly....I pray things improve. For the record, I do not believe R. Kelly had anything to do with this. Do you?