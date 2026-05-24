Did Ray J Try To Fix His MMA Fight? Fans Think So

What started as celebrity silliness turned into something far stranger once the fight stopped. Over the weekend, Ray J stepped into the “cage” for his first MMA fight against Supa Hot Fire. Yes this dude: Dude is a whole legend that has turned to boxing. Moving along, the whole thing looked surreal from the start. A […]

What started as celebrity silliness turned into something far stranger once the fight stopped.

Over the weekend, Ray J stepped into the “cage” for his first MMA fight against Supa Hot Fire.

Yes this dude:

Dude is a whole legend that has turned to boxing.

Moving along, the whole thing looked surreal from the start. A lot of people thought the matchup was a joke, a skit or another something else. Is this was a real competition or entertainment packaged as combat?

Then the fight happened.

The first round left people confused because Supa Hot Fire barely engaged offensively. He did not throw one punch in the first round. He did – however – look patient, too patient. Was somebody trying to entertain too much? Or was one fighter simply waiting? Yeah, he knew what he had in front of him – a tomato can!

Then came Round 2.

Ray J pressed forward, landed a few shots and looked confident. Seconds later, Supa Hot Fire connected clean over the top and Ray J went down hard. The fight was stopped shortly after. I mean, he went down!

What really fueled rumors was what happened afterward.

During post-fight comments, Ray J appeared to suggest there had been some sort of understanding or expectation heading into the match. He also implied money may have been lost because things did not unfold as anticipated. You already know with the influx of gambling and whatnot, this is not a stretch.

There is no concrete evidence the fight was fixed. We are not dumb either. Ray J is known for trolling more than singing now. I do not think he was punch drunk either.

One thing is clear: Ray J looked genuinely stunned after getting clipped. Whatever expectations he had were out the window at the start of the second round. Dude let him get off that first round.

If there was a plan, Supa Hot Fire did not go along with it or did not know.

Oh yeah, Ray J said he trained for a week. That’s just wack.

What do y’all think? Was Ray J just talking after getting rocked, or did he reveal his master plan?

Look at it below.