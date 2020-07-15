Did Tory Lanez Shoot Megan Thee Stallion?

What sort of altercation happened between Meg and Tory?

(AllHipHop Rumors) Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion were entangled in a situation just the other day. (You see what I did just there.) Reports say they got into an argument while in a car together at a party and the resulting argument broke a car window. Megan reportedly hurt her foot with some of the glass. The gun that was found on the scene was Tory Lanez’s gat and he was arrested for it.

But the problem that I am hearing is that it is possible that Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot. This is what the streets are saying. Whether or not that is true or not remains to be seen but Megan Thee Stallion was listed as a "victim" in reports. And what that means is there was some sort of altercation that happened between the two of them resulting in that proclamation. So where do we stand?

There are a lot of people speculating Tory Lanez is now in a precarious predicament that may actually lead him to sign with Jay-Z's Roc Nation. This is purely speculative and I don’t wanna suggest in any way that I even have a credible source to back this up. I do not. I only have Internet chatter to go by but it does seem like Tory Lanez and this gun charge are going to turn into something major for the Canadian singer. Also major for the Canadian is the full revelation that Homie is only about 5' 3" and 120 pounds. The internet has stated that ol' boy is more like 5' 5"...but hey...it all comes out in the wash! If you know anything about Meg, you know that she is almost 6 feet tall and very robust as a human being. So these two are kind of a mismatch made in Heaven if they are anything at all.

I am extremely curious as to what took place in that car that resulted in an argument so bad that the window was broken a gun was found and Megan was injured. Now she was shot, I think we would know by now but you never know because I am sure that big money is starting to play out

Never forget, that Megan Thee Stallion is signed to Roc Nation and that is big business and that is big money. They are pretty much able to get people out of trouble if there is a way to get them out of trouble. Speaking of trouble, why in the world are these people out and about like this anyway. We are still in an international pandemic called COVID-19. Other countries are doing quite well dealing with it but this “civilized nation” is seeing a sharp rise in cases. Weird.

