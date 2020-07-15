AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Did Tory Lanez Shoot Megan Thee Stallion?

illseed

What sort of altercation happened between Meg and Tory?

(AllHipHop Rumors) Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion were entangled in a situation just the other day. (You see what I did just there.) Reports say they got into an argument while in a car together at a party and the resulting argument broke a car window. Megan reportedly hurt her foot with some of the glass. The gun that was found on the scene was Tory Lanez’s gat and he was arrested for it.

But the problem that I am hearing is that it is possible that Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot. This is what the streets are saying. Whether or not that is true or not remains to be seen but Megan Thee Stallion was listed as a "victim" in reports. And what that means is there was some sort of altercation that happened between the two of them resulting in that proclamation. So where do we stand?

There are a lot of people speculating Tory Lanez is now in a precarious predicament that may actually lead him to sign with Jay-Z's Roc Nation. This is purely speculative and I don’t wanna suggest in any way that I even have a credible source to back this up. I do not. I only have Internet chatter to go by but it does seem like Tory Lanez and this gun charge are going to turn into something major for the Canadian singer. Also major for the Canadian is the full revelation that Homie is only about 5' 3" and 120 pounds. The internet has stated that ol' boy is more like 5' 5"...but hey...it all comes out in the wash! If you know anything about Meg, you know that she is almost 6 feet tall and very robust as a human being. So these two are kind of a mismatch made in Heaven if they are anything at all.

I am extremely curious as to what took place in that car that resulted in an argument so bad that the window was broken a gun was found and Megan was injured. Now she was shot, I think we would know by now but you never know because I am sure that big money is starting to play out

Never forget, that Megan Thee Stallion is signed to Roc Nation and that is big business and that is big money. They are pretty much able to get people out of trouble if there is a way to get them out of trouble. Speaking of trouble, why in the world are these people out and about like this anyway. We are still in an international pandemic called COVID-19. Other countries are doing quite well dealing with it but this “civilized nation” is seeing a sharp rise in cases. Weird.

Be safe.

Comments

Rumors

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chance The Rapper Support For Kanye West Goes Left On Twitter

Chance The Rapper suggest people "trust" Kanye rather than use common sense.

illseed

by

PointGuard_QB

50 Cent Posts Prank Of Will Smith / Jada Pinkett Affair Joke; Tricks AllHipHop!

Somehow, 50 Cent has managed to steal headlines from Will and Jada Pinkett Smith who are caught up in a three-way scandal involving August Alsina.

illseed

by

NegroPeligro

Black Woman Accuses Talib Kweli Of Harassment Over "Colorism" Debate!

A Black woman on Twitter says Talib Kweli messed with her for almost 12 hours straight.

illseed

Margot Robbie Trends Right Along With Will, Jada And August...Black Twitter Go!

Why is actor Margot Robbie trending along with Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith and August Alsina?

illseed

Substitute Teacher Stomps Out Student Over N-Word!

You can't go around calling people N-Word without consequences.

illseed

by

CLEARVIEWED

Pusha T and Young Thug Trade Barbs! Who Won?

Pusha T and Young Thug Trade Barbs! Who Won?

illseed

by

Dmw

Erykah Badu Dismisses Comments About Her Coochie!

Erykah Badu is not here for the nonsense.

illseed

People Reconsider Kanye West For President!

A lot of people said they backed Kanye West for Prez...now are thinking thrice.

illseed

Did Ty Dolla $ign Just Hint At New Drake Collab?

Another Ty Dolla $ign and Drake collaboration could be in the works as Drake readies new album.

Maria Myraine

50 Cent Laughs At T.I.'s Battle Challenge

Tip put a lot of energy into challenging 50 Cent, but it may not happen thanks to Fif.

illseed

by

Stewville99