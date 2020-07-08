Did Ty Dolla $ign Just Hint At New Drake Collab?

Another Ty Dolla $ign and Drake collaboration could be in the works as Drake readies new album.

As the Summer unfolds, Ty Dolla $ign just might hit us off with a new Drake collaboration. In a recent interview on Power 106’s “Ego Death,” Ty Dolla discussed a possible collaboration for the 6 God’s upcoming album. He even admits being in contact with with Drake but didn’t delve too much into details.

“I’ve been sending him new records too for the new album. I ain’t gonna say too much, man, but shout out to Drake.”

Hmm..

A collaboration between the two artists wouldn’t be a first, having previously collaborated on “After Dark” and “Jaded” - two cuts off Drake’s “Scorpion” album in 2018. Ty Dolla went on to profess his love and respect for Drake. “He’s been the greatest since he came out and I always wanted to work with him, so on Scorpion, I think I had been hitting him before to do a song and then when he was working on this album, he hit me up. He was like, Yo, I got some joints.” With his sixth album nearing completion, Drake is liable to tap Ty Dolla for another feature. Other alleged collaborations on the album include Roddy Ricch. Ty Dolla $ign is also dropping a new album soon titled, “Dream House,” and has already confirmed Kanye West, FKA Twigs and Skrillex as features on his project.