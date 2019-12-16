AllHipHop
Login

Did Wack 100 Get Knocked Out By Nipsey's Bodyguard?

illseed
by
-edited

This is looking like a crazy end to a crazy year!

(AllHipHop Rumors) Remember that time Suge Knight got knocked out? We did not think that was ever possible, because Suge was such a notorious figure in Hip-Hop. He was also one of the biggest men (literally and metaphorically) in the music game. Well, it happened. In 2019, Wack 100 is the closest thing we have to a Suge Knight with a modern-day swing. 

Well, the word on the street is that Wack 100 got knocked out last night! The word on the street is that Wack 100 got knocked out last night! One more time: the word on the street is that Wack 100 got knocked out last night! And it appears that he is the one that did it is Nipsey Hussle's former bodyguard! 

Check out the video:

In the video, Wack 100 basically admits that he was knocked out and he's trying to get back at him. Fortunately, the security force at the event, Rolling Loud, was on point and prevented escalation. Now, Wack says nothing happened, or that he didn't get knocked out. See that here:

Now, this is the standard protocol when you get paws put on you. Wack looks like he has some tough skin so, who knows! Also, it seems like somebody else sucker punched Wack when he was reeling. That is from other video showing the fracas. 

 

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
ZUBU
ZUBU

This dude admitted in his own words "He knocked me out we gotta get at him." They tell him Wack chill he already gone, he left. He got knocked for certain he don't even know where he is lol... This Clown ass nigga need to get knocked he is too disrespectful. Talking about: Pac, Nip, Fase 100, T.I., etc. I knew he was a mark when he tried to earn stripes for sucka-punching Stitches, you punched a clown-ass weird white boy and you think that makes you tough (??) that was a weak move... Real street dudes wouldn't even entertain punching Stitches. If Wack was on the Yard doing that shitz real dudes would be on the "wish Factor" like I wish Wack would try that shitz on me... SMH... Short-Man Complex Having Ass Nigga...

MattBane
MattBane

Hey, I hope it happened & I hope it happens again. Ever since he emerged like a turd in a punchbowl, he's been literally asking for this type of energy. (Didn't he sucker punch that other retard Stitches?) Give him what he wants. This mouthy cunt gets an amazing amount of press for being a complete cock-smoker. (Serious question) Does he contribute anything to Hip Hop? or is he just Game's manager? Kinda fitting he's with Game though.

Does Erica Mena Want a Prenup Because She Doesn’t Trust Safaree?
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
1
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUWhomever has the most money should protect it by any and all means necessary!
Why Is Tory Lanez LOSING Money?
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
1
Last Reply· by
realest
realestDon't know the details but if you sign the contract you f***** up
Maybe She Wants Peace! Is Iggy Azalea Trying To Hide Her Pregnancy?
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
Comment
The Game Says Michael Jackson Wanted Him To Squash Beef With 50 Cent
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
1
Last Reply· by
Noname
NonameCome on game stop trolling cuh
Tekashi 69 To Get Out Of Jail In A Few Hours!?!
illseed
illseed
4
Last Reply· by
Shareit
Shareitsome time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this. Please let me know if you run…
JR Smith Says He & Wife Have Been Separated For Months Following Her Instagram Breakdown
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
Comment
Did YG Put The Thug In Him Aside To Win Kehlani Back?
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
5
Last Reply· by
shrikine
shrikinehttps://www.jiotvforpcguide.in/
Is Cuban Doll Covering Up For Her Man's Domestic Violence Claims?
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
1
Last Reply· by
realest357
realest357that was a joke? she clearly isnt too bright
A New Rap Or Is He Serious? Antonio Brown Says,“No More White Woman In 2020!”
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
5
Last Reply· by
illseed
illseedLOL!!!! Sounds like Detox to me
Is Megan Thee Stallion Dating Wiz Khalifa?
illseed
illseed
Comment