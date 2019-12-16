Did Wack 100 Get Knocked Out By Nipsey's Bodyguard?

(AllHipHop Rumors) Remember that time Suge Knight got knocked out? We did not think that was ever possible, because Suge was such a notorious figure in Hip-Hop. He was also one of the biggest men (literally and metaphorically) in the music game. Well, it happened. In 2019, Wack 100 is the closest thing we have to a Suge Knight with a modern-day swing.

Well, the word on the street is that Wack 100 got knocked out last night! The word on the street is that Wack 100 got knocked out last night! One more time: the word on the street is that Wack 100 got knocked out last night! And it appears that he is the one that did it is Nipsey Hussle's former bodyguard!

Check out the video:

In the video, Wack 100 basically admits that he was knocked out and he's trying to get back at him. Fortunately, the security force at the event, Rolling Loud, was on point and prevented escalation. Now, Wack says nothing happened, or that he didn't get knocked out. See that here:

Now, this is the standard protocol when you get paws put on you. Wack looks like he has some tough skin so, who knows! Also, it seems like somebody else sucker punched Wack when he was reeling. That is from other video showing the fracas.