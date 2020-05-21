AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

DMX Says Eminem Doesn't Want Smoke!

illseed

DMX continues to call Eminem, out...but what does he want from a wigga?

(AllHipHop Rumors) DMX does not bit his tongue!

"Eminem don't want it," DMX said! Straight like that! It didn't take long for him to shift his energy back to Jigga.

Of Jay-Z, he said, "You can't go in the basement and play some records?!... That's what I'm saying. That's why it should be done. It's a celebration. We're celebrating music. He got some hits, too! He can play 'Money, Cash, Hoes,' then I can play 'Money, Cash, Hoes.'" 

This is Jay-Z we are talking about! He doesn't do that sort of thing! Whereas, Eminem does "want it" according to DMX, Fat Joe feels like...nobody cane beat him! "I don't think nobody can f### with Eminem."

Earlier in the week, Fat Joe sat down with Nori and the guys at drink champs and they discussed Eminem versus DMX. Well guess what, fat Joe doesn’t think anybody can beat Eminem. DMX has not commented on Joe’s remarks, but the dog is calling Eminem out. He wants to do this. We all know he really wants to battle Jay Z, but we know that Dj is not going to do this thing.

Fat Joe said:

"DMX got the biggest hits in the world, one of the greatest rappers of all time. Legendary, iconic, superhero. And everything I'm saying is understating, he's bigger than that. But there's something about that white boy and his fans—nah bro, you want to see something cracking the internet? That n###a David Koresh, that n###a different!"

And to further punctuate what he felt, he said that Eminem is a one of a kind type of Rapper.

"Eminem was hot when we came out. His fans from day one are 40, 41 years old. These white people teach their kids that Eminem is the greatest. You go to the airports and 10-year-olds are playing his sh#t," Joe continued. "When you say generational wealth, they keep teaching their kids that he's the man to the ultimate science."

Now, Fat Joe did not disrespect DMX and did manage to give him his props too. By the way, I disagree with Joe. He makes Em sound like Elvis...which he may be to his fans.

What do you think?

Comments

Rumors

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Are EMINEM And DMX Going To Battle? N.O.R.E. Speaks!

Do we want to see Eminem and DMX battle? We may just get what we are looking for.

illseed

Future Turns Into Toxic Man!

Future goes to the next level and, perhaps, a super villain is born.

illseed

by

mrmario100

HipHopDX Has Apparently Been Sold, But To Who?

The word on the street is that HipHopDX has been purchased by a big music company.

illseed

by

ChromeRadioLive

Westside Gunn Signs New Artist & The Internet Response Is Interesting

Westside Gunn Signs New Artist & The Internet Response Is Interesting

illseed

by

$MKingpin

Boo’d Up in Quarantine? DaBaby & DaniLeigh Spark Dating Rumors!

Rapper, DaBaby, and singer, DaniLeigh, have collaborated in the past. Has their business relationship turned into a personal one? Recent Instagram posts from the two artists spark dating rumors.

Maria Myraine

Snoop Vs Tekashi 69 - Start Your Engines!!!!

Tekashi 69 is determined to be the biggest nuisance in rap and he's starting with Snoop.

illseed

by

MattBane

Kevin Gates Alleged Sextape Has The Rapper Trending!

Kevin Gates is all over the internet and music has nothing to do with it.

illseed

Beef Bubbles Under Nelly/Ludacris Battle Thanks To Ali!

One of Nelly's St. Lunatics is raising a ruckus, saying Ludacris jacked their style!

illseed

by

Deveondi

Substitute Teacher Stomps Out Student Over N-Word!

You can't go around calling people N-Word without consequences.

illseed

by

CLEARVIEWED

Lil Wayne Calls Off Engagement?

According to reports, the newly engaged couple have called off their engagement, sparking break-up rumors.

Maria Myraine

by

Deveondi