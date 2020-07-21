AllHipHop
Does Divorce Loom Over Kanye West & Kim Kardashian?

illseed

It seems like Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are headed for divorce or is this just another time in the life?

(AllHipHop Rumors) Grumble, grumble. Kanye West is in news again, y’all. This time we are talking about something that periodically comes up over and over and over and over and over again. Is divorce looming over Kanye West and Kim Kardashian? The answer is always yes, because these folks live a life that we cannot conceive, nor do we want it.

At any rate, there are rumors that Kim and Kanye are all set to be divorced over the last manic episode from Mr. West. Yes, that fiasco where he seemed to shade Harriet Tubman. People are universally stating that he has mental disease running rampant through his body. But does anybody love him? There does not seem to be anybody around him to help him manage his condition. The first person you would think that would be around him would be his wife, right? But no, it does not seem like he and his wife are even in the same home. She lives in LA and he lives in Wyoming, on a ranch.

On top of it all, Kanye called out for his wife to simply give him a call and to contact him. ON TWITTER! This is highly suggestive that there’s a problem with communication. In fact, it states very matter-of-factly that there is a problem, big time! Can’t Pusha T help him out? What about GLC? And this is the guy you want for president? IJS!

What is more confounding is really we are looking at someone promote an album. Can we get that out of the way? Is Kanye acting, or is this simply a man having a bipolar mental breakdown right in front of us. Kanye West says he loves his wife and kids but seems highly isolated from them in a way that might promote a mental decomposition. Divorce rumors have surrounded these guys for years so this is nothing really new, but I just hope they don’t take him to the cleaners before he dies or gets the divorce.

GLC, Kanye West's friend and collaborator, commented on the whole ordeal.....around the 27-minute mark. He says some nice things about Kanye West.

Oh and yes...there is a picture of Kanye and Trump...just because. 

