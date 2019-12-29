AllHipHop
Does Nas Have A Baby On The Way? What's Going On With Snoop? Mariahlynn Answers All Questions!

illseed
by

A new report is saying that Nas has another seed on the way?

(AllHipHop Rumors) The rapper Nas is a mogul in a great many ways, as well as being one of the greatest rappers to ever touch a mic. Well, a new report is saying straight up that the QB King is going to have another baby with his alleged girlfriend. The rapper has one with Kelis and another with Carmen, but I am real sketchy with this new report. The only thing I can really say is that the woman is allegedly from Philly and they aren't saying much else. If this is true, I hope Nas is happy. 

What's going on with Snoop?

Snoop may be facing a divorce if the rumors are true! The rapper and his high-school-sweetheart-wife Shante Broadus are on the outs because of his alleged infidelity. Now, Shante is going on Instagram to further confirm the rumors, which now has the whole peanut gallery joining in on the mess. 

The rumors are not a good look, no matter how you slice or dice it. But, are they true? 

Whether or not the rumors are true, it seems like they are good, if you continue to follow the "story."

In another post, she just put up a pic of herself and Snoop commented. This is what happened. 

Screen Shot 2019-12-29 at 2.51.38 PM
Snoop and Shante Forever!&nbsp;

Snoop wife is doing her thing! Snoop knows it! Whoever the model is, stop playing and, if Snoop is dip-n-dabbing, stop! This is no ordinary love! 

What are your thoughts?

Mariahlynn is NOT trying to be Black, B!

Mariahlynn has a little sex appeal with her, but what's her deal? The "Love & Hip-Hop star has her share of haters, but why? Well, the Newark, NJ is an artist and he has a lil' spunk to her. And as a star of the LAHH New York series, she has an audience of millions. Well, we had to give her a bit of our time to talk to her. She talks about her music as well as her critics. Check it out. 

Comments
