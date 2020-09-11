AllHipHop
Top Stories
Videos
Features
Opinion

Does T.I. Have A New Album Coming With Young Thug Join Forces On "Ring"

ClassicOne

Tip is returning to music with "Ring" and, if there's a club open, they will play it.

(AllHipHop Rumors) T.I. is set to make his latest run to reign over Hip-Hop and he's bringing Young Thug along for the ride again. The pair have released "Ring," the newest song from the Atlantan trap lord. 

While the pandemic continues to ravage much of the nation, the song is still "club-ready." DY Krazy and Chopsquad DJ produced the track for the Grand Hustle president, actor, activist, businessman, and more.

Thugger and Tip go back and forth over a dope beat that bangs with bass. 

Tip says," I'm not gon' tweet, I'm not gon' type/ Whatever you say, okay, alright /' You pick your fate, you pay your price / Just know I do not play, alright?

The song truly marks a continuation of Tip's legacy. His album like Trap Muzik, Urban Legend, King, T.I. vs. T.I.P and Paper Trail have sold millions and both songs and albums have topped the charts over and over. Furthermore, he's created the Trap Music Museum, which is a magnet for tourists,  a successful podcast in expediTIously, and numerous on-the-ground efforts in Atlanta. 

Tip's non-profit organization, Us or Else, has been a force to help communities that are far too often unheard and unseen.

Right now, sources expect this to lead into an 11th album, but it remains unconfirmed. 

Dime Trap, T.I.'s 10th studio album, was critically acclaimed with it was released in 2018,

Click here to listen to "Ring" - Listen.

 

Comments

Rumors

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Megan Thee Stallion Is Playing With Fire; Gun Comes Out In Drunken Party

Megan might want to fire some of the people in her circle or there may be dire consequences.

illseed

by

YourDaddyboy

Is There A Plot To Destroy Joe Budden?

Joe Budden has a huge following. He also has huge competition. What's going on?

illseed

Joe Budden Did What To What? WHAT?

You have to read this until the end...and you will gasp!

illseed

by

steven678

Cyn Santana Tries To Explain, But People Just Want The Joe Budden "Tea"

Cyn Santana cannot talk without her followers wanting the tea.

illseed

Odell Beckham Jr. Addresses Poo Poo Rumors!

Odell Beckham Jr. isn't about too let a rumor about his sex life

illseed

Joe Budden And Cyn Santana Leaked Convo Has People Talking.

Cyn Santana and Joe Budden...some how continues in 2020.

illseed

Sexy Dyamond Doll, Tory Lanez And Legaxy Duke It Out In "Automatic"

Dyamond Doll comes out swinging for the ladies in Hip-Hop.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Joelasix

NLE Choppa No Longer Wants To Spit About Violence!

It looks like somebody is turning a new leaf - NLE Choppa!

illseed

Rihanna Bumps Her Head In Scooter Accident

Rihanna had people scared for another reason, but it wasn't the reason people thought.

illseed

by

mrmario100

Substitute Teacher Stomps Out Student Over N-Word!

You can't go around calling people N-Word without consequences.

illseed

by

Bassplayer1961