Doja Cat Calls Out “Twitter Gangsters” In Alleged Nicki Minaj Beef

Maria Myraine

After engaging with some of Nicki Minaj’s fans on Twitter, earlier this month, Doja Cat finally speaks out.

Doja isn’t as catty as her name implies.

If you recall, earlier this month, Doja Cat’s social media run-in with some of Nicki Minaj’s fans went viral. It all went down after Rolling Stone revealed their latest cover featuring Doja, Nicki and Megan Thee Stallion. The cover read, “female rappers shaping rap music.”

Dope.

Even Doja retweeted and wrote, “fire.” But it all took a turn for the worst as one of her fans argued that Doja should have been the focal point of the cover - not Nicki. Now, you know the Barbies couldn’t let that statement fly without defending their Queen.

Things turned negative real quick as the Barbz aimed at Doja’s fan. With no regard to the fine line between a friendly Hip Hop debate and straight hate, it got to the point where Doja had to step in to defend her fan from the onslaught of negativity.

They’re literally scum, they mean nothing. Don’t explain yourself,” she Tweeted, as she urged her fan to pay them no mind.

As you can imagine, the story got flipped because who doesn’t love an all-out women-in-Hip-Hop beef? (Insert side-eye here)

Now, weeks after all of that went down, Doja has finally spoken out: “This person was bullying him at this point and just saying just mean, horrible things. I’m standing up for this guy and then I’m just getting upset with everybody. And then I said, These people are idiots. They’re children they’re scum. Because they were, those five people were scum. They suck. They literally suck. They don’t even know who they are.”

Phew. Chileeee.

She wasn’t wrong, though. Even after Nicki Minaj fans tried to “cancel” her, she stood up for what she thought was right. And more importantly, she stood up for her fan. Stop coming for Doja Cat!

“They don’t even know I’m the biggest Nicki Minaj fan. So they’re stupid. They don’t even know me.”

*dropsmic*

Can we stop feeding into this fetish you guys have of female rappers beefing with each other now? It’s getting old. 

