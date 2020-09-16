AllHipHop
Donald Trump Uses N.W.A. For His War Against Joe Biden - Twitter Responds In-Kind

illseed

Donald Trump cannot get away with his mess as easily and Twitter is on his orange neck.

(AllHipHop Rumors) Donald Trump is at it again. The President of the United States shared a fake video of Joe Biden playing in NWA's "F Tha Police" at a Florida campaign event. The president tried to pretend like this was real asking the question “What is this all about?”

 Newsweek said that Biden actually played a song on his phone during a campaign event in Florida Tuesday but it was not NWA. The song was "Despacito" by Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi and Justin Bieber. Biden was actually paying homage to Hispanic heritage month at the event and vying for support. He is quite weak with the Latino community according to polls.

Trump has done this before but this time it seems like social media got sick of it. People are easily manipulated. In fact, there’s a whole documentary on it called "The Social Dilemma" on Netflix. Check that out.

In fact, while a lot of Black Lives Matter activists called for defunding the police, Joe Biden has called for the opposite. This is something that Trump has pushed hard even though it is completely untrue. Twitter has begun to label these sorts of tweets as "manipulated media, but does that help? They should emove them as lies and deception.

What do you think?

