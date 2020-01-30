AllHipHop
Login

Dr. Umar Johnson Fuels Kobe Bryant Assassination Theories

illseed
by

Dr. Umar Johnson has shook up the world with this wild theories on Kobe Bryant and The Illuminati.

(AllHipHop Rumors) The world is still reeling over the sudden, tragic death of Kobe Bryant, GiGi and seven other people in a crazy helicopter crash. There has been no formal reveal on the deaths yet, but early reports suggest that the fog was too much. The fog was apparently so thick that the police downed their choppers. 

The whole Black nation is talking about Dr. Umar Johnson, the controversial Pan Africanist and psychology master. Well, he came up with a theory that has gotten people in a big ol' TIZZY! He basically claims that Kobe Bryant was assassinated. How? They messed with his helicopter propellor and it caused the plane to crash. Who did this? He does not specify, but he alludes to the government, the Illuminati, a big pharma company and the NBA. WOW. Look at the video and tell me what you think?

A lot of people are believing this crazy stuff! Not me!

He is going to have to substantiate these claims with more facts and more information than that!!!! But people are believing it! The one that seems somewhat interesting is the notion that the NBA was not pleased that Kobe might be starting a league in China. 

"They did not crash because of the fog—that was an expert pilot. Kobe was sabotaged. Not to mention, Kobe Bryant was engaged in a legal battle with a big pharmaceutical company over the use of the name, 'Black Mamba.' You understand me? Radar can see through the fog. Radar can see through the fog. They didn't crash because of no damn fog and it wasn't no wind. The propeller was sabotaged."

Hopefully, Dr. Umar can get to the bottom of this!

Comments
Are Kylie & Travis Secretly Back Together Amid Breakup?
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
3
Last Reply· by
Jessica123
Jessica123https://babynaija.com/fireboy-dml-net-worth/
Angela Simmons Breaks Down In Tears In Emotional Conversation With Her Son!
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
2
Last Reply· by
Jessica123
Jessica123https://babynaija.com/fireboy-dml-net-worth/
Apryl Jones Reveals She Should Have Slept With The Game
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
4
Last Reply· by
Southcidal3
Southcidal3Those kids grow up. And the internet is unforgiving and does not forget.
Diddy And Jay-Z Might Just Have A Problem, Houston!
illseed
illseed
5
Last Reply· by
KINGMufasa
KINGMufasayour momma wack for having you.
Mendeecees Is Now A Free Man!
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
Comment
YG & Kehlani Are Back On
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
Comment
Gun, Guns! Will Nick Minaj And Hubby Go Off Again?
illseed
illseed
6
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBaneThe previous post said the opposite. Meek was there First. Who knows, who cares, clearly they shouldn’t be near each…
50 Cent Tells Tariq To “Get The Strap” Following Death Threats!
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
Comment
Michael Rainey Jr. Catching The Heat Because Of Tariq
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
Comment
Nick Cannon Prays For Orlando Brown After Gay Sex Allegations
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
3
Last Reply· by
illseed
illseedor clown, rather....