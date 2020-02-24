AllHipHop
Drake And Benny The Butcher Are About To Drop Some Heat!

illseed

Drake teams with one of of the biggest names to craft one of the biggest hits we have yet to hear!

(AllHipHop Rumors) Why are people always so negative? A few months ago Drake did an interview where he said he would like to do a song with the guys from Griselda. Now, I know what you are all thinking...grimy crew from Buffalo meets suburban actor/rapper from Toronto! People are saying Benny The Butcher is a sell out for doing a song with the biggest dude in rap? Are they crazy? they didn't say that when Conway did a song with Eminem! This is Hip-Hop and there's a limited amount of bankable acts. 

Anyway, this is what Benny posted. 

Drake already confirmed to Rap Radar that he would be down. 

“Yeah I’m down, I’m down. Benny showed me love one time on an interview, too. I think what they’re doing is great, it just reminds me of a different time and it’s not easy to do; to make that music and come off wavy and be interesting.” -Drake.

The Butcher Coming!

