Drake Looks To Work With Benny The Butcher

(AllHipHop Rumors) Everybody hates Drake, but they love him when he is talking to real street cats like Griselda. In this new epic interview, it looks like Drake seems to work with the crew from Buffalo, New York. Now, I have some "views" on this, but I am also worried about it! Look at what he says:

Now, Benny, Westside and Conway have all worked with big names like Busta, `Black Thought, Eminem and even Pusha-T. Well, Drake would be a good look for the crew and I think it would be a good look for the guys from up top too. I think they stand to get a ton of money too. But, what is the common ground that they will rap about?

Coke?

Hard times?

Betrayal?

Fatherhood?

I really want to know? What's interesting is that Buffalo and Toronto are like neighbors! They are closer to each other than NYC. So, maybe there is something I don't know about like extremely cold weather. Either way, I am here for it.