Drake Quarantined Over Coronavirus?

Drake may be Covid-19 latest victim.

(AllHipHop Rumors) The Covid-19 pandemic is growing and more and more victims, including celebrities, are coming forth revealing their status.

On Tuesday, Kevin Durant revealed he was one of the four Brooklyn Nets players who contracted the virus.

Just last week, KD and Drake were spotted partying together before the NBA star knew he was positive for the Coronavirus.

The Canadian artist has isolated himself in his Toronto mansion. The rapper posted a video from his home basketball court with the caption, “My life for the next however long.”

Drake might be at home for a while now. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced he is closing the border to foreigners apart from US citizens.

President Trump has said that he is working alongside Canada on an agreement to suspend non-essential travel between the two countries while sparing trade.