Draya Michele Says She’s Been Single All December

Simone Grant
by

Draya sends out a Christmas message to the internet saying she’s single af.

Draya said she’s entering the new year a single woman.

On Christmas Day, Draya took to her Instagram story to let everyone know that her and “the man she was engaged to” aka Orlando Scandrick are no longer together. She also said we can save our comments to ourselves because they don’t care. 

192F370D-0109-4551-8609-0C3A142C8FB7
B5CB7E0A-14CD-4B6B-9211-8B05FAF78922

But after doing a little social media digging, I found a tweet on December 3rd where Draya mentions “her man.”

Now if Draya said she was single the entire month of December, why did she tweet this towards the beginning of the month? Confused? Me too.

What y’all think? 

