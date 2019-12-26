Draya Michele Says She’s Been Single All December

Draya said she’s entering the new year a single woman.

On Christmas Day, Draya took to her Instagram story to let everyone know that her and “the man she was engaged to” aka Orlando Scandrick are no longer together. She also said we can save our comments to ourselves because they don’t care.

But after doing a little social media digging, I found a tweet on December 3rd where Draya mentions “her man.”

Now if Draya said she was single the entire month of December, why did she tweet this towards the beginning of the month? Confused? Me too.

What y’all think?