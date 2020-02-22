Draya Says Ex-Fiancé, Orlando’s Friends Are Driving Her Old Car

Draya woke up a little upset this morning and decided to vent.

(AllHipHop Rumors) Draya and her ex-fiancé, NFL player Orlando Scandrick broke up late last year, and since then the subliminals have been at an all time high.

On Saturday morning, Draya posted and deleted a tweet that said, “He got his homeboys driving my old car, I can’t wait to see who’s going to be wearing my watch” with a clown emoji to top it off.

Orlando must have woke up and saw what his model, ex tweeted and responded with a post about being done with people and protecting your peace on his Instagram story.

Draya stepped into The Shade Room after they posted the subs saying, “Sorry I just be waking up in disbelief like y’all.... I’m a girl like y’all” with a couple of laughing emojis.

Orlando also joined in on the fun with a comment that reads, “You out here fuccn everyone and now you jus sayin anything I understand your mental confusion” and also included laughing emojis. OUCH!

I guess the online beef will continue to persist throughout the day, because Draya quickly began to vent on Twitter.

Do you think these two are lowkey missing each other?