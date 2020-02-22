AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Draya Says Ex-Fiancé, Orlando’s Friends Are Driving Her Old Car

Simone Grant

Draya woke up a little upset this morning and decided to vent.

(AllHipHop Rumors) Draya and her ex-fiancé, NFL player Orlando Scandrick broke up late last year, and since then the subliminals have been at an all time high.

On Saturday morning, Draya posted and deleted a tweet that said, “He got his homeboys driving my old car, I can’t wait to see who’s going to be wearing my watch” with a clown emoji to top it off.

Orlando must have woke up and saw what his model, ex tweeted and responded with a post about being done with people and protecting your peace on his Instagram story.

EE33A32F-C47E-443F-A464-120F8C89B5F6

Draya stepped into The Shade Room after they posted the subs saying, “Sorry I just be waking up in disbelief like y’all.... I’m a girl like y’all” with a couple of laughing emojis.

Orlando also joined in on the fun with a comment that reads, “You out here fuccn everyone and now you jus sayin anything I understand your mental confusion” and also included laughing emojis. OUCH!

I guess the online beef will continue to persist throughout the day, because Draya quickly began to vent on Twitter.

4E319699-52A4-4053-9D51-62431EC24486
2A960F01-A054-475D-9262-E8AC523BE758

Do you think these two are lowkey missing each other?

Comments

Rumors

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

RIP Pop Smoke: Blueface Tells New York Rappers To Check In!

Blueface makes some serious sense in the death of Pop Smoke.

illseed

by

realest357

EXCLUSIVE: More Info On Kanye West's Alleged Choir Firing!

A source described the mass firing as a "massacre" and "very ugly."

illseed

What Has SZA's Pissed Off?

SZA is no longer doing any interviews and press...guess why!

illseed

by

realest357

Boosie Gets Blasted For Comments About D-Wade's "Daughter"

Boosie has an interesting way to say and do things and this time, he's upset them folks.

illseed

by

headmaster

Jay & Nas: Just Blaze Is Playing Games With This New Song!

Jay & Nas: Just Blaze Is Playing Games With This New Song!

illseed

by

JDD

Method Man Is Working On An Album With Another Legend!

Havoc of Mobb Deep is about to make a grand re-entrance to Hip-Hop!

illseed

by

JDD

Is this a case of clout chasing or have we reached the epitome of stupidity?

Is this a case of clout chasing or have we reached the epitome of stupidity?

illseed

Was Pop Smoke Set Up?

It looks like Pop Smoke was set up and he and his friends may have made it easy for the murderers.

illseed

by

hiphopza

Did Kanye West Fire His Sunday Service Church Choir?

Kanye West may have just let go his whole choir! Illseed has the scoop.

illseed

by

Bernard1

Lauren London Completely Sets The Record Straight With Her Dating History!

Diddy? Man, GTFOH! Lauren London lost her love a year ago and stays loyal.

illseed