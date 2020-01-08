Erica Mena Receives Death Threats & Backlash Following Love and Hip Hop Episode

Erica Mena’s loyalty was tested on Monday’s episode of Love and Hip Hop.

Cyn Santana confronted Erica in tears on her playing matchmaker to Joe Budden and Tahiry. The internet had a lot to say about the entire situation because it you don’t remember, Cyn and Erica used to date a few seasons ago.

Erica isn’t here for people coming for her and questioning her loyalty. She says Cyn wasn’t crying when she was talking sh*t about her in the blogs and attacking her husband, Safaree Samuels.

Mena also said to keep in mind that the editors only show you what they want you to see but she isn’t backing down from anything and owns her actions.