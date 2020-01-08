AllHipHop
Login

Erica Mena Receives Death Threats & Backlash Following Love and Hip Hop Episode

Simone Grant
by
-edited

Erica Mena isn’t here for y’all coming at her for playing matchmaker.

Erica Mena’s loyalty was tested on Monday’s episode of Love and Hip Hop.

Cyn Santana confronted Erica in tears on her playing matchmaker to Joe Budden and Tahiry. The internet had a lot to say about the entire situation because it you don’t remember, Cyn and Erica used to date a few seasons ago.

Erica isn’t here for people coming for her and questioning her loyalty. She says Cyn wasn’t crying when she was talking sh*t about her in the blogs and attacking her husband, Safaree Samuels.

Mena also said to keep in mind that the editors only show you what they want you to see but she isn’t backing down from anything and owns her actions.

Comments
Did Bhad Bhabie Change Her Race? Throws Boxer Under The Bus!
illseed
illseed
1
14
Last Reply· by
illseed
illseedNO.
Did French Montana Have Beef With Meek Mill? And When Will We Hear His 50 Cent Diss?
illseed
illseed
Comment
Apryl Jones & Fizz May Have Called It Quits
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
5
Last Reply· by
Meechdog07
Meechdog07No you shouldn't date your ex s friend you have to have boundaries for those of you that it's ok let it happen to you…
Antonio Brown Got Some Secret Beef With Logan Paul
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
Comment
What IS Going On: Diddy And Future...Hang Out?
illseed
illseed
4
Last Reply· by
illseed
illseedThere's clearly no problem - DUH.
Tia Kemp Has Some Words For Da Baby Following His Arrest
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
5
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBaneWow, quotes from a Rappers mouthy irrelevant baby mother on shit that has nothing to do with her. C’mon mannnn!
Bhad Bhabie Puts Adrien Broner On Blast For Sliding In Her DM’s
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
1
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUShe should quit trying to be so darn grown and enjoy her childhood, she has the rest of her life to be an adult Slut...…
Black Ink Crew’s Phor Wants Maury Povich’s Help!
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
2
Last Reply· by
Nerochee
NerocheePhor a big dummy
Masika Calls Out Fetty Wap For Being An Absent Father
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
2
Last Reply· by
Tomi504Boy
Tomi504BoyYou took the words right outta my mouth
50 Cent And French Montana Bicker Over Expensive Cars!
illseed
illseed
2
Last Reply· by
hiphopza
hiphopzaKids, they should grow up https://hiphopza.com/dj-maphorisa-phoyisa-hamba-no-maphorisa-cassper-nyovest-amapiano/