Erykah Badu Dismisses Comments About Her Coochie!

Erykah Badu is not here for the chatter comparing her lady parts and Jada Pinkett-Smith's.

(AllHipHop Rumors) Do not include Erykah Badu and Jada Pinkett-Smith mess. As you already know, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith have been embroiled in a situation of sorts that includes August Alsina. Now a few days ago Jada Pinkett Smith said she was going to take her self to the "red table," a play on words that refers to her talk show. But she has yet to do that because I suspect they don’t quite know how to handle the matter. One thing is for sure, as the new cycle switches over to a number of other issues, this is becoming old news. I do not think they want the scrutiny associated with answering the really hard questions, which is very simple: "Did she sleep with August Alsina and did Will Smith cosign the relationship?" That said, Erykah Badu wants nothing to do with any of it.

Erykah Badu recently responded to a meme that included Jada Pinkett Smith in it. And she did not bash her sis but she made it clear that her womanly nether-regions and Jada's are not the same. And that is well documented. There’s not a man alive that can resist the nectar of Erykah Badu, and that is why she is so captivating. But do not think that she will ruin your life, because that is not the case. In fact, Erykah Badu says it is quite the contrary.

