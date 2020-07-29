AllHipHop
EXCLUSIVE: One Of Diddy’s Bad Boys Is Coming Home - Welcome Loon Back!

illseed

Sources have confirmed with AllHipHop EXCLUSIVELY that former Bad Boy Records rapper Loon is coming home.

(AllHipHop Rumors) A more comprehensive news story is forthcoming, but illseed had to spill these exclusive beans about Loon. 

According to sources, rapper Loon, one of Diddy’s celebrated Bad Boy Records crew, is about to be a free man. In fact, my sources say that the rapper is going to be released today! This is NOT A DRILL, folks! This is a long journey for Loon, now known as Amir Junaid Muhadith. The rapper went to jail in 2013, sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for conspiring to distribute one or more kilos of heroin.

But, we all know Loon as that fly Harlem rapper that was signed to Diddy and was featured on “I Need A Girl.” He was well known to be nice with the pen, and his gun game in the streets was impeccable. We used to interview him quite a bit and he was always a cool dude. Loon was also featured on numerous other projects, including his own, and was known to be a celebrated ghostwriter as well. The rapper, converted to Islam in 2011 and renounced the music business altogether.

When he was arrested, he was in an airport in Brussels. But, we all know now the rapper didn’t have much recourse, because he already had felonies that stem from an arrest in 1993, when he was 18 years old, and he had another felony in 2006. And this was the final straw for the government. He was a three-time felony offender. Luckily, he didn’t have a life sentence like others. He was sentenced to 14 years and would have to serve at least 8 1/2 at the time.

It’s good to see Loon home. I know that he did make some mistakes in the past but it seems like he has completely turned his life around. I hope that those who Loon enriched turn around and help him get his life together. We all know it is highly difficult for a person with a felony conviction (or multiple convictions) to get employment and other resources so they don’t return to jail. It’s just another sad case.

WELCOME HOME, LOON!

Comments

