Fetty Wap’s Baby’s Mother Suggests He Isn’t Doing Much For Their Two Children

Lezhae Zeona says mothers who have a support system are lucky asf!

(AllHipHop Rumors) Lezhae took to Instagram to vent on her lack of support with raising her kids.

She alleges she can only count on one person to help her with her children. She specifically mentions those who are blessed to have their mothers and baby fathers in their lives to help when they just need a break.

Fetty currently has 7 children with 6 different women. I’m guessing Wap is going through it with all the women in her life because earlier in the day on Thursday the rapper posted he was going to delete his Instagram.

Shortly after, his wifey posted a sub on her Instagram as well.