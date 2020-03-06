AllHipHop
Fetty Wap’s Baby’s Mother Suggests He Isn’t Doing Much For Their Two Children

Simone Grant

Lezhae Zeona says mothers who have a support system are lucky asf!

(AllHipHop Rumors) Lezhae took to Instagram to vent on her lack of support with raising her kids. 

She alleges she can only count on one person to help her with her children. She specifically mentions those who are blessed to have their mothers and baby fathers in their lives to help when they just need a break.

EA915C3F-2441-4B40-90A6-1F1F8E41E414

Fetty currently has 7 children with 6 different women. I’m guessing Wap is going through it with all the women in her life because earlier in the day on Thursday the rapper posted he was going to delete his Instagram. 

A2647287-9A1A-493B-A3BF-40F557736B9E

Shortly after, his wifey posted a sub on her Instagram as well. 

ECFF0DC4-6238-4516-A9A9-37D06CCFA0F6
