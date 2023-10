Inside sources tell AllHipHop Flav hasn’t seen his youngest son in over a year and a half, which is coincidentally when his new manager took over.

Flavor Flav is different things to different people; some know him as the colorful multi-hyphenate of Public Enemy, while others recognize him from the VH1 reality show The Flavor of Love. Others perhaps see Flav as their meal ticket, at least according to inside sources who are concerned about his new manager, Rhiannon Rae Ellis, and current girlfriend, Kelly Salvaggio.

Looking at Ellis’ company website, her résumé appears impressive on the surface. For starters, she claims she’s a graduate of Harvard University but in reality, she only holds a handful of certificates and small degrees from the school’s “Extension Studies” program. The often mocked extension school is open to anyone and everyone. While little is known about Ellis, she frequently broadcasts her Harvard pedigree on Flav’s Instagram page, which is technically a misrepresentation and violation of the Harvard University code of conduct.

Meanwhile, fans are growingly increasingly more confused by Flavor Flav’s sudden obsession with Taylor Swift. Flav has not only been photographed with Swift, filmed at her concerts and promoting The Eras Tour film, but he’s also appeared to declare his admiration for her on social media. Flav’s apparent love interest, Salvaggio, appears to be the actual Swifty. Her Instagram page, @rock_n_stones, is littered with clocks she made in Flavor Flav’s signature style. One of them is cluttered with tacky rhinestones and several images of Swift. The caption reads: “I was surprised when Flavor Flav asked me to make a custom clock, not for himself, but to gift this to someone else… TAYLOR SWIFT!!!! My daughters and I had a fun TIME creating the perfect Eras Tour Clock. What a special moment for everyone!”

Other eyebrow-raising posts include one of Flavor Flav on his knees washing Salvaggio’s white Porsche with a perplexed look on his face. She added in the caption, “Thank you Flavor Flav for washing my car!” Whether it’s an attempt at a joke or not, the image of Flav on his knees washing a wealthy white woman’s car alludes to the most problematic time in our country’s history—a history Public Enemy has fought against for decades. Then there are numerous posts with Salvaggio posing with celebrities put in her path due to her connection to Flav.

Inside sources tell AllHipHop Flav hasn’t seen his youngest son in over a year and a half, which is coincidentally when Ellis took over as his manager. The same sources also say Flav had met with his son on several occasions and was growing a special bond, only for things to change dramatically once Ellis and Salvaggio entered the picture.

Flav’s current life and image beg the questions: Where is the real Flavor Flav? Is his love for Taylor Swift—a controversial figure to many in the Black community—authentic or a clickbait creation from a middle-aged white manager projecting her own fandom? Is he in a healthy relationship or stuck in the throes of a dysfunctional cycle where he’s belittled, controlled and potentially even being exploited?

You be the judge.