Former Miami Beach Mayor Andrew Gillum Denies Gay Orgy Crystal Meth Claims

Kershaw St. Jawnson

The politician was present after the Miami Beach Fire Rescue crews were called to a hotel at 1100 West Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. to assist in a suspected drug overdose.

(AllHipHop Rumors) Andrew Gillum found himself in a very Marion-Barry-like situation.

And let’s just say that we are going to believe him… and not the police.

According to Gillum, while attending a wedding celebration of a friend, he got drunk and wound up in a hotel with a couple of his homeboys.

Here is what is being reported.

The Miami Beach Fire Rescue crews were called to a hotel at 1100 West Avenue shortly before 1 a.m., to assist in a suspected drug overdose.

There were three men inside of the hotel room, according to the Miami local 10 news, Gillum, Aldo Mejias, 56, and his young buck, Travis Dyson, 30.

Dyson rented the room and apparently, Gillum and Mejias were his guests.

Mejias came to the room later and met Gillum and Dyson there. In Mejias' opinion, the two of them were pretty f##ked up but didn’t know what they were on.

Dyson kept throwing up and falling on the bed and so Mejias called the cops. When the cops arrived they tried to get a statement from the former Mayor of Miami and former presidential candidate, but he was too wasted to form a cohesive sentence (oh s##t FAMUs best… First Kwame Kilpatrick and now this guy… maybe y’all need to stick to marching bands!).

The police found three small clear bags of some kind of drug that turned out to be crystal meth.

Sounds perfectly normal… bruh… that happens to everyone on a late Miami night after a wedding, right?

Andrew Gillum was forced to make a statement on the controversy.

“I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends,” Gillum said in a statement. "While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines. I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused our movement."

“I’m thankful to the incredible Miami Beach EMS team for their efforts. I will spend the next few weeks with my family and appreciate privacy during this time.”

This, as he said, is a distraction. Just like The Rona.

