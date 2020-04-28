French Montana Has Yet Another Beef - Fivo Foreign!

Fivo Foreign is stepping up to the plate and taking a swing at French Montana!

(AllHipHop Rumors) French Montana is definitely doing the right thing - getting people talking. The situation with Fivo Foreign! isn't really a new one, but it is now getting mainstream traction. Fivo went on an IG Live rant where he called French's newest Coke Boy Mr. Swipey a background dancer in French's video.

Now, we know that's not true. Swipey has his own, but this French situation is going to take him to the next level for sure. Fivo may disagree. “He gon’ have Swipey spinning and dancing in every video life if he’s some type of back up dancer. He ain’t no backup dancer for you n#gga. You ain’t about to use drill beats and have n#ggas spinning, put that n#gga on a song.”

Some have maintained that Fivo maybe in his emotions since Swipey got "picked" and not him. But you did not hear that from me. I don't know.

Mr. Swipey came back to counter what his homie said, saying he went about it all the wrong way. And then there is the fact that dude does have songs with French, just not THAT song.

"That's not the way to go about it," Swipey said. he looks like he's really living life. Dudes are still not social distancing, eh?

Here is our interview with Swipey!

I gotta admit, I think of that CHARACTER from Dora The Explorer. What's wrong with me?