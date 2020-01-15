Future And Lori Harvey Get The Big Co-Sign!

(AllHipHop Rumors) I am going to shut up about Lori Harvey and Future. As much as I love Steve Harvey, that's his step daughter. So, who is next? One sec. As you know, this has been a damn soap opera for some of us - break ups and make ups. But, at the end of the day, we are looking at a straight up couple. So, the word is Steve Harvey isn't with it, even though he was cool with Diddy. It looks like Marjorie Harvey, Lori's biological mother, is in full support of the union.

For Lori's birthday, the mom posted some cute words about her daughter turning 23, but she is always her baby. And then also told her to live her life in her way and that "Life Is Good." That is not a Nas reference. That's a reference to the new Future and Drake song! Cha-Ching!

Now, we have to give them a name: "Flori" or "Luture"? I think I like "Luture" for these two.