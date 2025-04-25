Future Calls Gunna A “Rat” And Gunna Seems To Reply In New Song

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Thug calls Gunna a “rat” on his new song with Future, reigniting a fiery beef that could boil over this summer.

At midnight, Future and Young Thug dropped a single titled “Money On Money,” and fans wasted no time dissecting a pointed bar that instantly lit the internet on fire. Thug raps:

“I don’t want you goin’ to do nothin’ if I gotta be the one tell you to spin, These f##k n*ggas tellin’ for nothin’, and I gotta be the one callin’ ’em friend.”

“Never associate with a rat/ Go and get some money, get a pack.”

While no names were dropped, social media quickly filled in the blanks, and all eyes are now on Gunna.

The line is already being interpreted as a shot at his former YSL labelmate, who’s spent the last year and some change trying to shake off persistent “rat” allegations after taking an Alford plea in the sweeping RICO case that rocked Atlanta’s rap scene. Though Gunna and his legal team maintained that he didn’t snitch, some fans — and apparently some peers — still do not believe it.

Young Thug, recently released from prison, has remained mostly silent on the YSL fallout… until now. This bar feels like his first real statement, and if it is aimed at Gunna, it signals a serious fracture in one of rap’s tightest partnerships.

The YSL case brought legal heat and public scrutiny to an entire collective that helped shape modern trap music. Gunna’s decision to take a plea deal, while legally strategic, was seen by some as breaking street code. Meanwhile, Thug stood firm, fighting the charges from behind bars — and now, apparently, taking aim from the booth.

With this diss now in the air and Gunna still releasing music, it’s not wild to think we might be witnessing the early stages of a full-blown rap beef. One that’s more than just music — it’s about loyalty, legacy, and lines being drawn.

Now it seems like Gunna has responded but we cannot decipher what he is saying?

NEW GUNNA SNIPPET 🚨 pic.twitter.com/VIycYSjMql — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) April 25, 2025