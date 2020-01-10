AllHipHop
Login

Future Surprises Lori Harvey With Similar Birthday Surprise As Ex-Girlfriends!

Simone Grant
by

Future may want to come up with a better birthday surprise next time.

If you haven’t heard Future and Lori Harvey have been boo’d up lately. While they haven’t officially announced their relationship, I think we all know that the two are definitely dating.

Lori has been getting flewed out all over the world and for her 23rd birthday, surprised her with a private jet to go somewhere nice I’m sure, and an exquisite hotel room decked out with rose petals and candles.

Awww, right.

Well we knew the nice gesture wouldn’t last too long as social media would begin comparing her birthday surprise with his past relationships. Future did the same exact thing with his last two girlfriends-his baby mother Joie Chavis and Brittni Mealy. Looks like the roses and candles aren’t a new thing for him after all. 

Lori seems happy so I guess that’s all that matters, right ?

What y’all think? Would you be mad if your man copied birthday surprises from his past relationships?

Comments
50 Cent Plans To Sue French Montana! See Why!
illseed
illseed
1
Last Reply· by
$MKingpin
$MKingpinWhy? Because 50 has Bitch tendencies!!!! He gets off on bullying, trolling & fucking with people & as soon as shit turns…
Joe Budden Says He “Understands” Why Kevin Hart Cheated
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
Comment
Is Lil Boosie A Brother In Kappa Alpha Psi?
illseed
illseed
4
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUNo disrespect toward the Kappas or the Lady AkA's (with they fine asses), but y'all better leave Boosie the fukk…
The Internet Slams Jillian Michaels For Obesity Comments Made Towards Lizzo
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
4
Last Reply· by
RichBX
RichBXshe's brought up the physical health implications of being that overweight - Lizzo might emotionally be fine but there…
Did Bhad Bhabie Change Her Race? Throws Boxer Under The Bus!
illseed
illseed
1
15
Last Reply· by
JohnMtlele
JohnMtlele WT! is wrong with yo' https://mzansimp3.com/killer-kau-dj-stylagang-jaiva-ungasukebondeni-ft-mark-khoza/…
R. Kelly's Chicks Fighting On IG!
illseed
illseed
Comment
Apryl Jones & Fizz May Have Called It Quits
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
5
Last Reply· by
Meechdog07
Meechdog07No you shouldn't date your ex s friend you have to have boundaries for those of you that it's ok let it happen to you…
Erica Mena Receives Death Threats & Backlash Following Love and Hip Hop Episode
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
Comment
Antonio Brown Got Some Secret Beef With Logan Paul
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
Comment
What IS Going On: Diddy And Future...Hang Out?
illseed
illseed
4
Last Reply· by
illseed
illseedThere's clearly no problem - DUH.