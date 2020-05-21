Future Turns Into Toxic Man!

Future goes to the next level and, perhaps, a super villain is born.

(AllHipHop Rumors) Future has always been regarded as a certain sort of man. We all know the Jidenna song "Classic Man," but Future should do one called "Toxic Man," because that is what people are calling him. New reports punctuate that! Bruh has so many baby moms, I have lost count.

Eliza Seraphin is one of those baby moms and she and future have a 1-year old cutie, Reign. Welp. They are in court...and she's winning, in the court of public opinion at least. A report from Complex states that Future is guilty of defamation, "false allegations of promiscuity," sexual misconduct, claiming she's crazy, a clout chaser and....last but not least....stealing his name. But, she also says he threatened to kill her if she didn't abort the baby and then some. WOW.

One text allegedly said: "Let your lawyers speak for u at this point! u bogus, stole my last name now u want to b relevant jus fall back off the net trying to to prove a point. TMZ this bitch stole my last name I think that's what i heard! I will never respect a clout chasing bitch NEVERRRRRRR FOH."



Thoughts?

Future has some dope music, but...this ain't it bro.