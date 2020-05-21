AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Future Turns Into Toxic Man!

illseed

Future goes to the next level and, perhaps, a super villain is born.

(AllHipHop Rumors) Future has always been regarded as a certain sort of man. We all know the Jidenna song "Classic Man," but Future should do one called "Toxic Man," because that is what people are calling him. New reports punctuate that! Bruh has so many baby moms, I have lost count. 

Eliza Seraphin is one of those baby moms and she and future have a 1-year old cutie, Reign. Welp. They are in court...and she's winning, in the court of public opinion at least. A report from Complex states that Future is guilty of defamation,  "false allegations of promiscuity," sexual misconduct, claiming she's crazy, a clout chaser and....last but not least....stealing his name. But, she also says he threatened to kill her if she didn't abort the baby and then some. WOW.

One text allegedly said: "Let your lawyers speak for u at this point! u bogus, stole my last name now u want to b relevant jus fall back off the net trying to to prove a point. TMZ this bitch stole my last name I think that's what i heard! I will never respect a clout chasing bitch NEVERRRRRRR FOH."

Thoughts?

Future has some dope music, but...this ain't it bro.

Comments

Rumors

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Are EMINEM And DMX Going To Battle? N.O.R.E. Speaks!

Do we want to see Eminem and DMX battle? We may just get what we are looking for.

illseed

Westside Gunn Signs New Artist & The Internet Response Is Interesting

Westside Gunn Signs New Artist & The Internet Response Is Interesting

illseed

by

$MKingpin

Boo’d Up in Quarantine? DaBaby & DaniLeigh Spark Dating Rumors!

Rapper, DaBaby, and singer, DaniLeigh, have collaborated in the past. Has their business relationship turned into a personal one? Recent Instagram posts from the two artists spark dating rumors.

Maria Myraine

Snoop Vs Tekashi 69 - Start Your Engines!!!!

Tekashi 69 is determined to be the biggest nuisance in rap and he's starting with Snoop.

illseed

by

MattBane

Kevin Gates Alleged Sextape Has The Rapper Trending!

Kevin Gates is all over the internet and music has nothing to do with it.

illseed

Beef Bubbles Under Nelly/Ludacris Battle Thanks To Ali!

One of Nelly's St. Lunatics is raising a ruckus, saying Ludacris jacked their style!

illseed

by

Deveondi

Substitute Teacher Stomps Out Student Over N-Word!

You can't go around calling people N-Word without consequences.

illseed

by

CLEARVIEWED

Lil Wayne Calls Off Engagement?

According to reports, the newly engaged couple have called off their engagement, sparking break-up rumors.

Maria Myraine

by

Deveondi

Meek Mill's New Beef & 50 Cent's Old Beef!

Quilly may be pulling Meek Mill's card in the streets!

illseed

Did Boosie Just Say He Got Sex For His 12-Year Old...By A Grown Woman?

Did Boosie Just Say He Got Sex For His 12-Year Old...By A Grown Woman?

illseed