Gospel Legend's Daughter Can't Get Enough Of Megan Thee Stallion!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Kierra Sheard showcases her gifts including singing some of your favorite and ratchet lyrics.

(AllHipHop Rumors) Ever heard the term “in the world but not of it?” Clearly, Kierra "Kiki" Sheard has.

Kiki, the daughter of talented and genre-breaking gospel singer Karen Clark Sheard, appeared on Terrel Rice’s YouTube show, Terrel @ Home (a COVID-19 inspired spin-off of staple ‘word association show’) and let us know that just cause she loves Jesus — don’t mean she don’t know what’s poppin’ in these streets.

With a voice as beautiful as an angel and as legendary as her mama’s tackled a riff-ready version of Meg thee Stallion’s hit song, “Savage.”

The viral song lifted off to the heavens as a popular Tik Tok lip-sync, but ain’t no lip-syncing going on here. Terrel gives KiKi the platform and she basically throws down.

In addition to Savage, she also took a stab at Beyoncé "I Woke Up Like This" anthem.

She did censor herself and was responsible in her rendition, careful not to say stuff that would be a little much for the saved singer and finished with another Destiny Child's song.

Kiki told Rice that she is enjoying her time during the coronavirus because she is not only being productive with her career but is currently basking in the anointed glory of a #1 album on the Billboard Top Gospel Albums chart with Kierra.

The millennial embraces her gospel roots but she is clearly influenced by the musings of Hip-Hop culture all around her. Son, she is a Detroit girl —she not corny. 

