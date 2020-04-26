Griselda Records And Agallah End Beef; Conway Talks

There is some good news in Hip-Hop! Agallah and Conway The Machine talked and its over.

(AllHipHop Rumors) Agallah and Griselda were at war! I mean, no bodies were dropping, but it certainly seemed like it could. A New York rap beef has come to an end, thankfully. Some of you may be tuned in and some of you may not. But OG rap lord Agallah was basically going into all-out war with Griselda! It was all over nothing when you think about it. But for a second, it was real. The BK OG dropped "F##k You" in March and it seemed like every BAR was aimed at Griselda. Well, enough of that! This is over. Conway The Machine and Agallah had a convo and ended it, once and for all. I had heard earlier that Flee Lord and Ag had talked too so that was the earlier ending of the beef.

But, check this out where Conway says it himself, how he wants everybody to eat and do well. That's good to know.