AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Gucci Mane Makes Light Of The Murder Of Jeezy's Man

illseed

Some things never change and Gucci Mane and Jeezy's beef is still with us.

(AllHipHop Rumors) I thought Ja Rule and 50 Cent were bad, but Jeezy and Gucci are a close 2nd. And Gucci made that super clear by posting a meme that explicitly talks about that time he killed one of Jeezy's men in self-defense. 

For those that don't remember, these dudes had a serious beef. At one point, after going back and forth, Jeezy issued a challenge to his listeners through a song "Stay Strapped." The song was a classic, but people took it seriously. Jeezy told people to snatch Gucci's chain and he would slide them $10 Gs. Men ran up in Gucci's crib, but LaFlare had the strap. A man was found dead in a ditch, if memory served me correct. Gucci went to jail but beat the case. This was 15 years ago!!

In the year 2020, he posted the following.

A few days ago, he said he hoped his haters die of coronavirus. I can't see this is the refined, svelt Gucci we have come to know. This is like the old Gucci. Maybe he's trying to remind us that he's not a clone.

Comments

Rumors

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE:Beyonce Is Gonna Give Megan Thee Stallion A HUGE BOOST!

Let's just say signing to Roc Nation has major benefits! Lookie here!

illseed

by

Deveondi

The Game Responds To Woman Taking Born 2 Rap Money!

The Game is committed to keeping his coins and his stacks in his own house.

illseed

Teddy Riley vs Babyface Was An Epic Fail!

If you weren't there, be happy, because this battle ended in a MESS.

illseed

What Is Going On With Black Panther AKA Chadwick Boseman?

We need assurance that Black Panther 2 is coming in 2022!

illseed

by

illseed

LiL Kim Replies To Bhad Bhabie's Shady Comment!

Bhad Bhabie must want to bumble with the bee, huh? A hex may be coming!

illseed

by

techjohn

Did Jay-Z And Preemo Record A Massive Diss?

The word on the street is that Jay-Z had a massive diss produced by DJ Premier.

illseed

by

AlPoe

Jussie Smollett Allegedly Had Romp In Bath House With Alleged Hate Crime Attacker

The Osundairo brothers deny it but there may be proof floating around that shows one of them and Smollett would frequent an exclusive bathhouse, known for jump-offs.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

moose489

Really, Bruh? Bhad Bhabie Says She's Tarzan To Black People 😠

Really, Bruh? Bhad Bhabie Says She's Tarzan To Black People 😠

illseed

by

realest357

Is There Trouble In Paradise For Nicki And Mr. Petty?

Nicki Minaj makes a move that has caused people to think something is awry!

illseed

Substitute Teacher Stomps Out Student Over N-Word!

You can't go around calling people N-Word without consequences.

illseed

by

Buddah67