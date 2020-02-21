AllHipHop
Guess What Legend Method Man Is Working On An Album With!

illseed

Havoc of Mobb Deep is about to make a grand re-entrance to Hip-Hop!

(AllHipHop Rumors) I am hearing that Havoc of Mobb Deep is about to re-introduce himself to the world! Before we start...RIP Prodigy! Nobody can replace Prodigy and Mobb Deep is one of the best rap acts ever.... When Prodigy died, a piece of Hip-Hop died to the fans of the group. Havoc has moved forward, but I am sure it has been painful. 

Now, he's about to make a move that will be pretty dope for all fans of Hip-Hop! Prodigy would approve of Hav doing an album with Method Man of the Wu-Tang Clan! Both men have an impeccable pedigree in Hip-Hop! Also, Havoc and Meth have worked quite a bit, even after P died. 

Check this out:

And this is even more recent.

What do you think of this? The OG's are coming back very strong these days! 

Here's when Meth officially joined forces with Mobb Deep! 

