Gun, Guns! Will Nick Minaj And Hubby Go Off Again?

(AllHipHop Rumors) Nicki Minaj and her husband Mr. Petty (my rap name for Kenneth Petty) almost got into a fracas with Meek Mill in a mall (say that three times).

According to reports, Meek actually tried to deescalate the situation, but the Pettys were...being petty and persuing the situation persistently. It was at that point that Meek stopped meandering and partook in the proposition. Alliteration aside, it was ill!

I do not understand why people can't just co-exist and K.I.M. (keep it moving!). We know that Meek used to smash Nicki's sugar walls, but that's over. He's got a new dope chick. And Mr. Petty is an ex-con with few peers out there. He is absolutely winning by marrying one of the biggest pop-rap stars ever! Why are we mad again?

Now, that is a question only a shrink can answer. Late last year, Mr. & Mrs. Petty got on IG and gave folks Whitney and Bobby vibes. It is my sincere hope that they do it again. It is noteworthy to mention that Mr. Petty still has a penchant for purchasing firearms and is clearly ready to rock and roll with Meek Mill should fisticuffs be required.

I wonder what is next?