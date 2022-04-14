Have A$AP Rock And Rihanna Broken Up?! Cheating?!

In a wild twist of rumors, the digital streets are claiming ASAP Rocky and Rihanna have broken up! Could it be all cap or all bad!?

The streets are talking!

I’m hoping and praying that they aren’t telling the truth! But there is a mean, horrific rumor that is saying that A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have broken up! Now looking for verification will be tough. But as I scour the Internet, there is quite a bit of smoke.

The big bad rumor is that A$AP Rocky was caught cheating on his billionaire girlfriend! There apparently is a shoe designer name Amina who is popular or something.

She’s definitely not more popular than Rihanna! However as I look on the Internet and see what she looks like she’s another one of these socialite people. To make matters worse Rihanna even hired this chick a couple years ago to wear her shoes! She’s a designer for Fenty!

As you can imagine the Internet is going crazy! Social media is going crazy! People cannot believe that it’s possible that A$AP Rocky fumbled the bag and the babe of all babes! There is no way that he ruin this and I refuse to believe it until we have some serious proof!

But it seems like this is totally breaking right now as we speak! More information on this later but here’s some stuff from social media.

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi. — LOUIS (@LOUIS_via_ROMA) April 14, 2022

Here is more of what the streets are saying!

Drake hearing A$AP Rocky cheated on queen Rihanna

pic.twitter.com/y3zo1MWtVD — Oliver 🧣MaxDay (@MissingLuci) April 14, 2022

"Hi Rihanna, it's a rocky situation… but you can come back to me ASAP" pic.twitter.com/LmHXX2hYGT — feranmi frimpong. (@prfera_wg) April 14, 2022

No but A$AP Rocky must be so dumb cheating on Rihanna like it’s RIHANNA girl there’s nothing worth more than her pic.twitter.com/RfJoYd253c — Oliver 🧣MaxDay (@MissingLuci) April 14, 2022

Don't do this ASAP. Come Bro. Not RiRi. Please!! pic.twitter.com/ODV8Z4OD8C — CHUCK JIGSAW CREEKMUR (@chuckcreekmur) April 14, 2022

Me finding out Rihanna and asap have broken up but I have yet to seen an actually valid source to confirm pic.twitter.com/vKoYRID7X3 — Libby Richard (@kxng_liz_) April 14, 2022

me after hearing Rihanna and asap rocky split pic.twitter.com/0BA5CDSn7k — Septimus Prime 🇸🇱 (@septimusajprime) April 14, 2022

“ASAP Rocky and Rihanna broke up now it’s my turn with her fr” pic.twitter.com/JTfWgfNg5j — 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘇𝘆’😵‍💫 (@OvOBrezzzy) April 14, 2022

ENJOY YALL! ITS JUST ENTERTAINMENT!