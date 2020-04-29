AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

HEY GUYS: That Megan Thee Stallion/Beyonce Rumor CAME TRUE!

illseed

Beyonce and Megan are getting together - we told ya! Check out the good cause.

(AllHipHop Rumors) AHA! WE TOLD YOU! YOOOOOOO! We shook up the world! I feel like Muhammad Ali!

ALI GIF XSP7SQ3C4Q4EVHYQGL3J2BNZTU

There was a lot of heat over that Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce situation, but guess what NAYSAYERS: IT CAME TRUE! Here is the formal release, straight from Beyonce's publicist. 

Megan Thee Stallion just released an epic “Savage” remix, featuring Beyoncé, and the artists are donating their share of proceeds to benefit their hometown, Houston, Texas, through Bread of Life, Inc.

Female strength, and empowerment shine through on this surprise release from the Houston powerhouses, and many affected by the coronavirus pandemic will receive some much needed help.

The Bread of Life, Inc. was founded in September 1992 with the serving of hot meals to homeless men and women in the sanctuary of St. John’s United Methodist Church in downtown Houston, Texas. Since then, The Bread of Life, Inc. has responded to crises and disaster, including Hurricane Karina and most recently, Hurricane Harvey. From the start of the corona pandemic, Bread of Life, Inc. services have spanned distributing 14 tons of produce, shelf-stable food, and other supplies to 500 families each week via a drive-through distribution process, delivering food to 100 homebound seniors each week, to working on hiring social workers and telehealth program for high-risk individuals to access help, and so much more.

The “Savage” remix is the follow up to Megan Thee Stallion’s hit international phenom, “Savage,” from her recent project release, Suga.

WHAT YA GOTTA SAY NOW? 

Birdman-gif

I can't hear you! I am going to let this sit right here. I am glad they flipped this into a good cause and not just another song.

Comments

Rumors

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Swae Lee Calls Out French Montana Over "Unforgettable" Collaboration

French Montana continues to stir up controversy. This time, a former collaborator calls him out on recent claims over their hit single.

Maria Myraine

French Montana Has Yet Another Beef - Fivo Foreign!

Fivo Foreign is stepping up to the plate and taking a swing at French Montana!

illseed

by

moose489

Not Hip-Hop, But "They" Say Tiger King Foe Carole Baskin's Ex-Husband Killed "Scarface" Style!

It looks like The Tiger King may have mortally wounded his prey Carole Baskin!

illseed

by

swes

Griselda Records And Agallah End Beef; Conway Talks

There is some good news in Hip-Hop! Agallah and Conway The Machine talked and its over.

illseed

Did Meek Mill & Waka Knock Out French Montana? Young Thug Says YUP!

Young Thug is not to be played with and he's going on social media to get his point across to French Montana.

illseed

by

hiphopza

The Next Big Battle Is Here! Guess Who!

Who is going to do the next Swizz and Timbo battle?

illseed

by

illseed

Substitute Teacher Stomps Out Student Over N-Word!

You can't go around calling people N-Word without consequences.

illseed

by

Gidipulsehq

Trey Songz Finally Reveals His Baby Mama

As his son, Noah, turned one, Trey Songz finally reveals who the mother of his child is in a set of photos posted on Instagram.

Maria Myraine

by

$MKingpin

Doja Cat Calls Out “Twitter Gangsters” In Alleged Nicki Minaj Beef

After engaging with some of Nicki Minaj’s fans on Twitter, earlier this month, Doja Cat finally speaks out.

Maria Myraine

We Found The Man Dancing Behind Teddy Riley Gleefully!

The mystery man has been found...the one at the center of the debacle Teddy Riley vs Babyface.

illseed

by

illseed