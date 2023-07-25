Did A$AP Rocky Sneak-Diss Saweetie While Big-Upping Billionaire Girlfriend Rihanna?

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Am I the only one who thinks A$AP Rocky pulled a fast one here?

A$AP Rocky had plenty of spicy Rolling Loud “free smoke” stage talk for the likes of A$AP Bari, Ian Connor, Travis Scott—and apparently Saweetie.

Ahead of his quite tumultuous appearance at Rolling Loud Miami, during which he completely denounced former A$AP mob members Bari and Conner while also taunting Scott over Rihanna, Rocky premiered his new single, “Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n).”

The rhythmically lopsided, bass-boosted, AWGE-stamped banger produced by Pharrell Williams, Tyler, The Creator and Rocky himself coincidentally arrived with his new commercial for Beats Studio Pro. But while Rocky was running through the streets of Paris with his diaper woes tending to daddy duties in the Beatsbydre spot, was he also dry snitching on himself?

Of course, A$AP Rocky is spitting that Harlem-harvested, pretty flacko, patent-pending Rizz on the record, but he also seemingly sends a shot at YG’s new bae, Saweetie. The unofficial dig follows bars Rocky carefully dedicated to getting fly under the pretenses of the babushka trend he popularized and, of course, canary diamonds.

“Rag on my head like habibi (Woo, woo)/Canary, my stones look like Tweety (Woo, woo)/Pass on a sweetie, I got me a RiRi (Woo, woo),” Rocky raps unabashedly.

While lyrical citations pinpoint the verbiage “sweetie,” the intonation and delivery on the record seemingly suggest otherwise. Again, Rocky did lay down his New Yorker accent thicker than a Timberland bootprint on the grime-soaked tiles of the subway station on the record. I mean, he really treated his bars like a bagel and slathered an aggressive cream cheese schmear of vernacular on top of his punchlines. There’s definitely room for interpretation.

In a world where name-drop references are a mainstay in rap bangers, it’s not all the way far-fetched to think that maybe Rocky was using Saweetie’s likeness in a line strictly for the purposes of getting off a clever bar. Not to mention the “Icy Girl” rapper is somewhat of a low-hanging fruit when it comes to a target due to the rumors she and Lil Baby became friendly amid her breakup saga with Quavo.

While it’s somewhat of an aimless shot in the air, you decide for yourself whether it’s a hit or miss.