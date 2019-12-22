AllHipHop
Login

Iggy Azalea Announces Her & Playboi Carti Are Done Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Simone Grant
by

Iggy was in her feelings on Friday as she posted her relationship status on the gram.

Sooooooo, she not pregnant?

On Friday, Iggy took to the gram to let us know she’s entering the new year a single woman posting, “I’m single” on her story.

We feel you sis. We feel you.

Well not too long after, she posted a message stating how sorry she was for putting her and Jordan (Playboi’s) business out and she loves him and always will.

30FC18E3-45C7-4088-BE51-7A9BC6C01351

 

Not too long ago, there were rumors she and Carti were expecting a baby together and she was six months pregnant. Iggy did quickly post something to her Instagram showing off her not so pregnant belly reminding us that her body was still snatched.

We were lowkey rooting for this relationship following her breakup with NBA star Nick Young, who went back to his ex.

What y’all think? Is she pregnant and entering the new year single or was that just a rumor? Do you think she will get back with Carti?

Comments
Cardi B, Nicki Minaj And Megan Thee Stallion On The Same Song? And DaBaby!
illseed
illseed
2
Last Reply· by
Brownskinqueenzee
BrownskinqueenzeeFrl they just do it for nothing 🤦🏾‍♀️
Post Malone Caught Using The N-Word! Will Floyd Mayweather Beat Up NBA Young Boy?!
illseed
illseed
3
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBaneHe's a retard for saying that shit. Doesn't change much but with no tattoos in sight, i'd love to know how old this is.
Is Love and Hip Hop Trying To Use Plus Size Model’s To Boost Ratings?
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
2
Last Reply· by
Sou1jah
Sou1jah100% Truth!!
Nick Cannon Strikes Back At Eminem AGAIN! But Does He Have EVEN MORE?
illseed
illseed
3
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBaneI didn't realise how much shit Em pilled on Mariah & Nick.. Totally understand why Nick is salty but he's never gonna…
Another PR Stunt? Kim Kardashian Criticized For Darker Skin On New Magazine Cover
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
3
Last Reply· by
PointGuard_QB
PointGuard_QBBoth are equally stupid but Blackface is suppose to be demeaning.I don't think she did it for that reason...
Da Baby Said Dat Ain’t His Junk Exposed In Leaked Video! 😳
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
Comment
What Next Now That Trump Has Been Impeached?
illseed
illseed
1
Last Reply· by
illseed
illseedNo but this crap is getting deleted.
The Game Says Michael Jackson Wanted Him To Squash Beef With 50 Cent
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
3
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBaneBeing a habitual name dropper if this shit happened, it's hard to believe Game wouldn't have dropped this one already.
When Will Tekashi 69 Get Home From Jail?
illseed
illseed
Comment
Did A$AP Rocky Leak His Own Sextape?
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
Comment