Illseed's Quickies: Beyonce The X-Man, Killer Mike & T.I. Speak!

illseed

The Bey Hive is about to lose its mind if their Queen Beyonce gets this gig!

(AllHipHop Rumors) The word on the street is Beyonce might just be the next iteration of Storm, the some-time leader of the X-Men. Up until this point, there is not been a really dope storm. There has been Halle Berry and the pubescent-looking Alexandra Shipp. Respect to them both, but neither managed to nail the African goddess. Well, it does not look like we'll see Beyonce as Storm either. It has already debunked. This didn't stop an artist from creating a digital rendering of the possibilities. 

T.I. And Killer Mike Speak Out Again...This Time...APD Killed A Black Man.

 And KM...

Seemed like a week ago they were pleading for people to not burn down the hood. Why can't the cops comply on their side? One thing is for sure, Atlanta ain't Wakanda. 

And as a D-Boy and Trap Lord...shouldn't T.I. be tuned in to how fucked up the cops are?

Was Underground Rapper C-Rayz Walz Beaten Almost To Death?

C-Rayz Walz has been in a serious bind since accused of rape, but it seems like somebody got revenge.

Nicki Minaj And Tekashi 69 Are Trollz! Announce New Song

The dynamic duo Nicki Minaj And Tekashi 69 are coming back together and tougher than vegan leather!

Gucci Mane Calls Out Atlantic Records Out As Racist! Why Though?

Gucci Mane is getting more aware of what is going on and has called out Atlantic Records as racist!

Illseed's Quickies! Nicki Defends Tekashi! Baby Moms Admits Shotti Bed Romp! Candace Owens Gets OWNED.

Nicki Defends Tekashi! Baby Moms Admits Shotti Bed Romp! Candace Owens Gets OWNED

Tekashi 69 Trollz With Nicki Minaj And Re-Starts Beef With Meek!

Just when you thought the beefs where over, Teshashi 69 returns as the super agent.

Styles P Ask Some Legit Questions Of "Black Lives Matter"

There's Black Lives Matter the company and Black Lives Matter the movement...they aren't the same.

Cuban Doll Adresses Leaked Sex Tape And Charges Could Be Coming!

Cuban Doll takes to social media to express her thoughts and feelings on the recently leaked video of her and ex-boyfriend, Tadoe.

Conspiracy Theorists Say Derek Chauvin's Murder Of George Floyd Is "Staged"....

Some feel that the death of George Floyd is too clean and doesn't make sense.

Could Minneapolis Break Up Their Police Dept In The Aftermath Of George Floyd

Minneapolis may be defunding their cops!

Substitute Teacher Stomps Out Student Over N-Word!

You can't go around calling people N-Word without consequences.

