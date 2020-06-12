AllHipHop
Illseed's Quickies! Nicki Defends Tekashi! Baby Moms Admits Shotti Bed Romp! Candace Owens Gets OWNED.

illseed

A bunch of trash that you all can easily digest if you have a cast-iron stomach!

(AllHipHop Rumors) Tekashi69 continues to dominate gossip blogs, hip-hop websites, and just about every facet of our existence. We all hate it and yet we all love it at the same time. This very site gets a lot of clicks on posts about this guy. But let’s shift the conversation slightly because now his baby mama is talking. The rapper had let loose in many-a-testimony as he did in front of the feds, in court, that the Trey Way bloods threatened his life and had their way with his BM. Well, it's true. The BM finally comes clean and admits Shotti smashed.

And here is Nicki Minaj owning why she works with Tekashi: "Its business!"


"Street n*ggas have every right to feel how they wanna feel about snitchin' because they live that life," Nicki Minaj said. "I feel rappers need to play it easy because everybody mingles and integrates with everybody and if a top executive rat called one of you unsigned rappers right now to sign y'all, y'all signing." Tekashi 6ix9ine chimed in for her to say it louder for people who may have missed her point.

"We not gon'—if a rat executive call y'all to sign, y'all signing. So, let's be clear when we talk about rappers versus street n*ggas. It's rappers that put guns they ain't never bust a day in they life in the music all the motherf*cking time so we're not talking about rappers. I feel street n*ggas have a right to feel how they wanna motherf*ckin' feel because they in the field and you know, I'm not on the block with 6ix9ine."

Seems like Nicki will justify whatever gets her those coins. Nothing to see here. A couple of capitalisic rappers that don't care about their people.

Khia is on a roll! She ethered Candace Owens! I don't talk about this crazy wack b*tch. Here is what Khia had to say about Candace....

