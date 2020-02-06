India Love Denies Roddy Rich Dating Rumors

If showing off her bikini body for the gram wasn’t enough, India Love wanted to subtly let everyone know she was kicking it with rapper Roddy Rich.

Love took a quick video for her Instagram story a few days ago showing a beautiful background with her sitting pool side; Not to mention a glimpse of Roddy walking by.

Seems to me like she really wanted us to see that she was “hanging out” with the rapper. Of course Love took to social media to deny any dating rumors. Under a post on The Shaderoom, she apologized for any confusion about “two friends who enjoy each other’s time.”