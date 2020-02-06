AllHipHop
Login

India Love Denies Roddy Rich Dating Rumors

Simone Grant
by

India Love may have spilled the beans a little too early.

If showing off her bikini body for the gram wasn’t enough, India Love wanted to subtly let everyone know she was kicking it with rapper Roddy Rich.

Love took a quick video for her Instagram story a few days ago showing a beautiful background with her sitting pool side; Not to mention a glimpse of Roddy walking by.

Seems to me like she really wanted us to see that she was “hanging out” with the rapper. Of course Love took to social media to deny any dating rumors. Under a post on The Shaderoom, she apologized for any confusion about “two friends who enjoy each other’s time.” 

F893A3BC-2646-49C4-AE34-747DEE538E75
Comments
Yaya Mayweather Gets Into Fight With NBA YoungBoy’s Other Girlfriend
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
3
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUExactly! He Young-Boy Still Dumb, and YaYa even dumber. Of all the dudes she could be chasing after it's this dude (??).…
Snoop Dogg Slams Gayle King for Kobe Questions! Ari Lennox Blasts Oprah!
illseed
illseed
Comment
Mase Upset With AllHipHop, Calls Diddy's Bodyguard Over Biggie Murder!
illseed
illseed
3
Last Reply· by
Kingscooter74
Kingscooter74https://open.spotify.com/album/6V1fiEJo0FfuSdtxrsPsRC?si=CWKoObzPRlSp246IyLImrg
YG Tattoos Kehlani’s Name So We Know It’s Real
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
4
Last Reply· by
Kingscooter74
Kingscooter74https://open.spotify.com/album/6V1fiEJo0FfuSdtxrsPsRC?si=CWKoObzPRlSp246IyLImrg
Did Lil Wayne Wear A Dress On Jimmy Fallon?
illseed
illseed
Comment
Want To Smell Erykah Badu Vagina?
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
Comment
Antonio Brown Says He’s Ready To Square Up With Logan Paul
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
2
Last Reply· by
realest357
realest357AB has to do something as football is history for him, and the way he likes to spend money, forget about it.
Joe Budden Says Terry Crews Wanted Sexual Assault!?!
illseed
illseed
1
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBaneThe more Joe talks the less I like the cunt. At least when he was making music, the shit talk wasn’t the Main focal…
Dr. Umar Johnson Fuels Kobe Bryant Assassination Theories
illseed
illseed
10
Last Reply· by
prettylilg
prettylilgSee you might have had me w some of this but dude isn’t even well informed. That video of the helicopter IS NOT REAL and…
Peter Gunz Denies Having A 19-year Old Girlfriend (Again)!
illseed
illseed
Comment