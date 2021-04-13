Is A Black Lives Matter Founder Spending Her Cake On Expensive Homes?

(AllHipHop Rumors)
One of the founders of Black Lives Matter is presently being investigated after she went on a $3.2 million house buying spree. Yes.
The jig is up and people can see what it is right now. Before we convict them in the court of public opinion, check this out. By the way, I made sure I got a Black owned publication and THEIR take on it to be fair and just. This is Black Enterprise’s take on it all.
Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors is under fire for allegedly going on a real-estate buying binge where she purchased four high-end homes, with some being in wealthy predominately white neighborhoods.
According to property reports referenced by NY Post, Khan-Cullors is accused of purchasing four high-end homes for $3.2 million in the US. She’s also said to have been eyeing property in the Bahamas at an exclusive luxury beachfront resort outside Nassau where condos are priced between $5 million to $20 million.
Khan-Cullors real estate binge was put on blast on Wednesday, April 7, after the outlet Dirt revealedthe $1.4 million Topanga Canyon compound the BLM activist recently purchased. The 2,370-square-foot property reportedly features “soaring ceilings, skylights and plenty of windows” and is just one of three homes Khan-Cullors owns in the Los Angeles area, public records show.
Remember…this is a movement that started months, if not years ago. An activist that we know here at AHH that there have been calls for transparency for years in BLM and its affiliates. They have not gotten said transparency, apparently since the former BLM activist was unaware that the movement made $90 million last year. Mike Brown’s father wants some of those ends for HIS movement. “Why hasn’t my family’s foundation received any assistance from the movement?” Michael Brown Sr. asked in a statement last month. BRUH. This is a PR nightmare. BLM can help a Black-owned rap site.
Anyway. What do you think?
Are we all just being hustled?