AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Is DJ Akademiks A Woman Beater? Star Lets Loose!

illseed

DJ Akademiks Is Accused Of Being A Domestic Abuser By An Ol' Pal....

(AllHipHop Rumors) There are people on the staff that really like this guy. I am not one of them. There is no real animosity other than "What are you doing, bro? Really?" In the past few weeks, people like Meek Mill have called AK out and others like Tekashi 69 have given him a hug. Fans and followers have just watched the whole thing unfold. What's unfolding?

Right now, Star - the shock jock we know and love - has put out a hit of sorts on DJ AK. Remember, when Joe Budden left the "Everyday Struggle" with AK, Star replaced him. It was sort lived.  Well, there is clearly no love lost, because in the first 5 minutes of the vid below, the former Hot 97 personality revealed that AK is a former woman beater. 

What do you think? 

The truth is, the more we talk about these people the bigger they get. Nobody talks about me so you can really tell the correlation! The other thing that is clear, AK's bosses at Complex have "suspended" him for calling Chrissy Teigen a the dreaded b-word! Ol Boy was even suspended from Twitch! We are not free! LOL!

Comments

Rumors

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nicki Minaj And Tekashi 69 Are Trollz! Announce New Song

The dynamic duo Nicki Minaj And Tekashi 69 are coming back together and tougher than vegan leather!

illseed

by

Clip jam

Was Underground Rapper C-Rayz Walz Beaten Almost To Death?

C-Rayz Walz has been in a serious bind since accused of rape, but it seems like somebody got revenge.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Bankingandfinance

50 Cent Places Threat On Pop Smoke's Label Guy!

50 Cent is probably not serious, but you never know with this guy!

illseed

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith Have A Problem Named August Alsina...He's Singing!

August Alsina is saying he was in a loving sexual relationship with Will Smith's wife, Jada! What?!

illseed

by

MikchekthaEmcee

Terry Crews Says Some More Dumb Shyt! Twitter Explodes!

Terry Crews Says Some More Dumb Shyt! Twitter Explodes!

illseed

by

Ivorystreams

People Are Willing To Die To See Vanilla Ice In A Pandemic!

People Are Willing To Die To See Vanilla Ice In A Pandemic!

illseed

What Is Lil Nax X Saying? Gay Or Not?

What Is Lil Nax X Saying? Gay Or Not?

illseed

by

ToAndFro

Jadakiss Gets Drunk During Verzuz Battle And  Makes It Super Entertaining!

Jadakiss Gets Drunk During Verzuz Battle And Makes It Super Entertaining!

illseed

Substitute Teacher Stomps Out Student Over N-Word!

You can't go around calling people N-Word without consequences.

illseed

by

CLEARVIEWED

Did R. Kelly Put A Hit On His Ex-Girlfriend?

R. Kelly is back in the rumors for possibly trying to do something to his ex!

illseed

by

Clip jam