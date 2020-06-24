AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Is J. Prince Out Here Threatening Rap Artists?

illseed

Nobody wants a problem with J. Prince, but the word is, some people do.

(AllHipHip News) J. Prince is one of the most feared men in Hip-Hop. The Quadruple OG has settled mini a dispute, stopped people coming after his artist, and generally stopped people from crossing him for decades. Now it looks like he has stopped a couple of others from crossing him as well as his artists. First of all, let’s talk about Drake. Drake was the subject of much scoring over the weekend when Swiss beats went at him for allegedly leaking a song with the Canadian and Busta Rhymes. Some have speculated that Swiss beats his apology came back so fast because J. Prince intervened on Drake‘s behalf. Most people don’t remember that J. Prince and his son were the two that truly put the Canadian homey on the map propelling him to endless, boundless levels of money through the years. Most people think it was cash money records they did that, but it was not. It was Mr. J. Prince. No personally, I think that it could be any number of things that got Swiss beats to apologize, but it is just as plausible that J. Prince made a phone call that caused the whole me to backpedal with all that tough talk.

And NBA Young Boy is next…

That voice is…ominous. He called NBA YoungBoy “dumber than a box of rocks.” This all started when NBA YoungBoy got robbed. The young Rapper had his house broken into and J. Prince did what seem to be an act of kindness. But that act of kindness was not received from the young rapper who was likely embarrassed because the gesture of kindness was made public. So, at the end of the day little homey probably wanted to keep that on the low because of the fact that he is supposed to be hard-core in the streets and he’s getting treated like a third rate lacking criminal. And like so many other young rappers J. Prince has stepped in to retrieve they are stolen items like a real OG. The only problem is little homey spoke out of turn and may have actually caused a really big problem for himself. I really do hope that he just simply squashes it with J. Prince on the low.

Comments

Rumors

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Was Underground Rapper C-Rayz Walz Beaten Almost To Death?

C-Rayz Walz has been in a serious bind since accused of rape, but it seems like somebody got revenge.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Bankingandfinance

Nicki Minaj And Tekashi 69 Are Trollz! Announce New Song

The dynamic duo Nicki Minaj And Tekashi 69 are coming back together and tougher than vegan leather!

illseed

by

lilfijimusic

Lil Yachty Could Have Died In Car Accident!

Lil Yachty Is Happy To Be Alive, But His Ferrari May Need A Funeral

illseed

Breonna Taylor And George Floyd Get Honored By A Rap Legend!

Breonna Taylor And George Floyd Get Honored By A Rap Legend!

illseed

by

Noname

Ja Rule Gets Roasted By 50 Cent Over Gyro Commercial

50 Cent quickly trolled his Hip-Hop nemesis, Ja Rule, after he dropped a promo for a local gyro restaurant.

Maria Myraine

Noname Says Sorry...But Really Did Not Need To.

Noname says sorry for her role in continuing the beef with J. Cole.

illseed

Swizz Beatz Goes In On Drake For Leaked Busta Song! Then Apologizes!

The beef is on, but not really. Looks like Swizz is pissed, but not enough to go in in.

illseed

What Was DL Hughley Thinking?

DL Hughley was touring so hard during a pandemic that he passed out!

illseed

Lecrae And J. Cole Avoid Social Media Mob Over "White Blessings" And Alleged Misogyny

They tried to cancel Lecrae and J. Cole, but they survived.

illseed

Shots Fired?: J. Cole Disses Rapper Noname On New Song?

J. Cole may've picked a bad time to go at a lady rapper! #BlackWomenMCsMatter!

illseed

by

buttersss