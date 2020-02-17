Is Jennifer Williams Rick Ross’ New Boo?

Word is, Rick Ross and Jennifer Williams are dating.

(AllHipHop Rumors) The Basketball Wives star recently shared a photo on her Instagram page holding his Belaire Rose champagne.

The rapper made sure to comment under his alleged boo’s photo saying, “Send me the original pic,” with a thinking face emoji.

Rick’s ex Briteady also posted on Williams’ photo with two comments of her own. The first reads, “oh that’s what we doing Jen? Got it.” She also tagged her ex in the photo saying, “you got her in lingerie on the gram already. You smooth.”

Jennifer was married to NBA player Eric Williams, but got divorced back in 2011 after four years of marriage. Ross has had a pleather of relationships and has four children. Not sure where this relationship will go, but Williams has expressed her desire to have children of her own. Let’s play by ear and see what happens.

Are y’all here for this new couple?