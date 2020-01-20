AllHipHop
Is Joe Budden A Traitor? Eminem Says Yes!

illseed
Eminem called Joe Budden a traitor in his own way.

(AllHipHop Rumors) Why can't we all just get along? There is something wrong with a Slaughter House song with no Joe Budden! On the new Eminem album, there is a song where he jabs at Joe Budden. Check the lyrics:

 “Lock It Up”:

"Tryna save at Kroger (Yeah)
So why would I give a fuck about backstabbin’ Trader Joe for?"

I am sure you can see the metaphor ... Trader Joe...Traitor Joe.... This all stems from Joe Budden turning into a journalist and critiquing the man that gave him a record deal. Granted, he didn't agree with a lot of how Eminem "managed" things, but we go straight to THIS? Beef? Now, what would truly be interesting is if Joe came back with some bars directed to Em. Won't happen, but a blogger can dream, right?

Eminem had a lot of heat for a number of people, including MGK. 

Em says, "But when they ask me is the war finished with MGK? Of course, it is , I cleansed him of his mortal sins, I’m God and the Lord forgives, even the devil worshippers / I’m moving on.”

MGK basically laughed at him. 

