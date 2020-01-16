AllHipHop
Is Lil Fizz Trolling Us All With His Latest Move!

illseed
by

Love and Hip Hop star Apryl Jones and Lil Fizz got everybody's attention and now they are at it again!

(AllHipHop Rumors) We thought Apryl Jones and Lil Fizz were kaput! They recently broke up, but is that really the case? There is a new report that suggests that the whole thing was a bogus attempt at getting people to watch the hit show, "Love & Hip-Hop." Remember, Apryl was boo and baby momma of Omarion and then jumped ship to his B2K bro Lil Fizz. This made both of them look like bozos! People hated them! So, when we got word they broke up, I saw people all over the internet celebrating and al that mess. 

Omarion got the last laugh when he got Fizz and B2K booted from a tour, while he went on to do his thing. So this was like the laugh after the last laugh! But it seems like Apryl and Fizz might be getting a bit of a chuckle. 

A report by Bossip is stating that the actual reason for the break up is to get people to watch the show they star in! “That breakup is a fake feeble attempt to drum up a new storyline for ‘Love and Hip Hop Hollywood. Apryl and Fizz are still living together and over the weekend gave Kam a birthday party," an insider told Bossip. 

So now we know how to make people think you don't mess with somebody - Hey unfollow them on social media! Apryl and Fizz-roid unfollowed each other on social media and the "media" used that to confirm they were broken up. Yes, this is called new wave reporting. 

