Is Love and Hip Hop Trying To Use Plus Size Model’s To Boost Ratings?

Simone Grant
by

Love and Hip Hop might want to chill before they cause a media uproar with their latest “casting call.”

The Love and Hip Hop franchise keeps growing and growing adding new “celebs” we’ve never heard of before.

Love and Hip Hop was initially supposed to be about the music, at least that’s what we thought. Now, they’re adding new talent to their roster and filming scenes that have nothing to do with music! Such as, on and off relationships, drama between girlfriends and side chicks, cheating, and all sorts of irrelevant topics.

Now, it looks like the Love and Hip Hop franchise is trying to really boost their ratings by their alleged casting call. According to Project Casting, Love and Hip Hop: Miami is now looking for plus size models.

You heard it right! What storyline would they center around plus size models on their show? I hope they don’t plan on body shaming these ladies all for ratings.

It looks like the franchise is trying to profit off of a very sensitive topic in the media. Lizzo has received backlash for her flaunting her body on social media and twerking on screen. Has you thinking if she were a size 2 or 3 would she still receive this type of public scrutiny? Possibly not. Women like Cardi B and Nicki Minaj show off their bodies all the time without the same backlash.

The casting reads:

Miami – Love and Hip Hop Miami

PLUS SIZE MODELS, ALL ETH, AGE NOT A FACTOR

RATE $40, half day shoot, 6-10 PM, Dec 20

Send full body pic, name and phone if not on file. Outfit, makeup and hair will be provided Wynwood area. Parking provided.

Project Casting hasn’t posted this on their Instagram. Maybe they’re trying to lowkey keep this a secret before word gets out what they are trying to do. Love and Hip Hop isn’t really doing all that great on the ratings, especially Miami. So maybe they think this will help?

What y’all think about this? Is this another ridiculous way for Love and Hip Hop to make money?

